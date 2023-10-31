Neil Gaiman to Play Charles Dickens in a Dramatic Reading of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Town Hall in December

Neil Gaiman brings Charles Dickens to life in a dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol at The Town Hall on December 18 & 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

For two nights only in New York City, Neil Gaiman in person is Charles Dickens in a dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol, taking place Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street).  Performance running time 90 minutes, no intermission. 

For further info and tickets visit the link below.  The Town Hall subscriber presale begins Thursday, November 2 at 10AM ET.  Tickets on sale to the public Friday, November 3 at 10AM ET via TicketMaster at TheTownHall.org.  Tickets start at $ 59.50.  For Special VIP ticket with Meet & Greet and more, visit TheTownHall.org. 

In 2013, Neil Gaiman performed Charles Dickens "performance text" of A Christmas Carol at the New York Public Library, dressed as Dickens and channeling Dickens' own celebrated public readings.  The audio of that event became the most popular and most downloaded event the NYPL has ever had, becoming a Christmas staple. 

Now, ten years later, in a Christmas Miracle, Neil will be putting on a beard and top hat, and impersonating the great novelist once again, as he reads Dickens' unique performance text for two December nights to remember.  Neil is renowned as one of the finest of modern readers/performers, as Dickens was in his time.  For two glorious Victorian nights, The Town Hall will fill with carolers, unique gifts for sale, and a tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, of ghosts, and of life.  

As at the NYPL in 2013, the event at The Town Hall will be introduced by Molly Oldfield who will delight, bemuse and educate the audience with information about the real Charles Dickens and his American dramatic readings.  

Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol in response to British social attitudes towards poverty, particularly child poverty, and wished to use the novella as a means to put forward his arguments against it.  A Christmas Carol(1843) enjoyed enormous popularity, running through six editions in five months, and it remains an enduring classic. Dickens chose this work for his first public readings in December 1853 and went on to perform it more than 100 times to huge audiences.  A Christmas Carol was Dickens's first public reading - on Tuesday, 27th December 1853, in Birmingham Town Hall.  On an earlier visit to the city, Dickens had offered to give his first public reading to help raise funds for the Birmingham and Midland Institute (BMI). 

Neil Gaiman is the The New York Times best-selling and multi-award winning author and creator of many beloved books, graphic novels, short stories, film, television and theatre for all ages.  He is the recipient of the Newbery and Carnegie Medals, and many Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, and Will Eisner Awards.  Neil has adapted many of his works to television series, including Good Omens (co-authored with Sir Terry Pratchett) and The Sandman.  He voiced the part of The Narrator on the award-winning Audible adaptation of The Sandman and has performed as a voice-over actor on two episodes of The Simpsons.  Gaiman records most of his own audio books, winning Audio Book of the Year for THE GRAVEYARD BOOK.  He is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and Professor in the Arts at Bard College.  For much more about his work, please visit: https://www.neilgaiman.com/

Neil Gaiman as Charles Dickens: A Dramatic Reading of A Christmas Carol is presented by Show and Tell.  Show and Tell was founded more than ten years ago by producer Sam Kinken.  It presents writers, comedians and other artists in NYC and throughout North America as well as producing tours in the UK and Australia. 




