NYTF's NEW YORK SINGS YIDDISH to be Presented in Central Park

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A new generation of rising stars of the Yiddish world will light up Central Park with New York Sings Yiddish on Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at Central Park's SummerStage. Presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, this popular New York tradition will also include exclusive footage from a new WNET special about songs composed during the Holocaust.

New York Sings Yiddish is a joyful and interactive public event that draws thousands of people from all walks of life. The annual tradition of star-studded Yiddish concerts in Central Park was inaugurated in 1968 and continued for years in a variety of locations until it arrived at SummerStage in 2023 under the name New York Sings Yiddish. This spectacular event transforms Rumsey Playfield in Central Park into an open-air musical celebration where the entire audience becomes part of the performance, singing and dancing. Lyrics will be projected on giant screens, welcoming all attendees to raise their voices together under the late summer sky.

This year, New York Sings Yiddish inaugurates the NYTF's action-packed 111th season.

Led by Zalmen Mlotek, acclaimed conductor, composer and Artistic Director of NYTF, with musical arrangements by Grammy Award-winner Frank London — who will accompany the performers with the help of his Klezmer All-Stars — this year's program — Passing the Torch to a New Generation — showcases emerging luminaries of the Yiddish world, including:

Riki Rose: The Boundary-Breaking Yiddish Rocker from Williamsburg

Daniella Rabbani: Multi-faceted Performer, Creator and Podcaster

The Mamales: A Trio Brought Together by the Magic of Yiddish Song

Yair Keydar: Two-time Star Search Champion and Rising Off-Broadway Star

margot weintraub; Emerging star of Television and Stage

Yosef Kogan: 14-year-old Award-Winning Violin Virtuoso

The event will be hosted this year by the Canadian comedy duo, YidLife Crisis. The evening will also feature an exclusive sneak preview of the WNET AllArts Special based on NYTF's Drama Desk Award winning production Amid Falling Walls (Tsvishn Falndike Vent), a groundbreaking musical, portraying the indomitable Jewish spirit during the Holocaust through Yiddish song and narrative. Originally staged in 2023, Amid Falling Walls has historical significance, presenting — for the first time -- a remarkable collection of songs written and performed in Holocaust era ghettos, cabarets, partisan encampments, concentration camps, and clandestine theaters. The event is free and open to all ages. Seating is first-come, first-served until capacity is reached. Accommodations will be made for special needs.

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