NOTRE DAME DE PARIS to Offer $32 Tickets Through Rush Policy

The international musical and dance sensation Notre Dame de Paris is launching a new rush policy in partnership with TodayTix for its upcoming run. Following its long-awaited New York City debut last year, which was seen by over 30,000 people in just 12 performances, the production returns to the David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Plaza) at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Featuring an international 30-member cast, Notre Dame de Paris will begin performances tomorrow, June 22, 2023, and will run through July 16, 2023. The original French production will be performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra. Notre Dame de Paris is presented by Nicolas & Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions.

A limited number of $32 rush tickets for Notre Dame de Paris will be available through TodayTix, beginning with the first performance on June 22 and running daily through the final performance on July 16. Tickets for that day’s performance(s) will be available on the TodayTix app at 9am each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can download the app and “unlock” rush tickets by sharing the program on social media ahead of their desired performance day. Ticket buyers will be able to purchase up to two tickets. Seating locations and ticket quantities are subject to availability.

Telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, Victor Hugo’s 1831 classic and beloved novelThe Hunchback of Notre Dame has inspired generations of readers and has been adapted for films, operas, ballets and television shows.

In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted Notre Dame de Paris for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums in its first year, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The production has since toured the world, visiting 24 countries including Canada, the United States, England, Lebanon, Italy, Spain, China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Luxembourg, Turkey and Poland and sold over 15 million tickets. The score has also produced two hit singles: “Belle,” which has received airplay in 17 countries, and “Vivre,” recorded in English as “Live (for the One I Love),” and became a major hit for Céline Dion.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

The cast of Notre Dame de Paris will include Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Elhaida Dani as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Jay as Clopin, Jérémy Amelin as Phoebus and Alyzée Lalande as Fleur-de-Lys.

Alternates for the performers will be Solal for Frollo, Jaime Bono for Esmeralda/Fleur-de-Lys, Eric Jetner for Phoebus/Gringoire, Philippe Tremblayfor Quasimodo and Mike Lee for Clopin.

The production will also feature acrobats Jonathan Gajdane, Nathan Jones, Andrea Neyroz, Arek Szynal and Ivan Urbano. The production’s breakers are Alex Besnier and Tiger. The dance ensemble features Lorenzo Arnouts, Antonio Balsamo, Giulia Barbone, Marina Barbone, Wilfried Bernard, Alessandra Berti, Rodolphe Duquesne, Giuseppe Marino, Gabriel Nabo, Alessia Papale, Sonia Picone, Valentin Piers, Anaïs Replumaz, Ivan Trimarchi, Vaia Venetis and Roberta Zegretti.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Week of June 19: Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2pm & 8pm.

Week of June 26: Wednesday at 2pm & 8pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm.

Week of July 3: Wednesday & Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2pm & 8pm.

Week of July 10: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets begin at $39 and can be purchased in person at the David H. Koch Theater box office, online or by phone at 212-496-0600.