NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project Returns to Sony Hall This Month

Leg Up On Life's 7th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project is taking it back to the Sony Hall stage located in the landmark Paramount Hotel (235 W. 46th Street)! This one-night-only arts performance party, happening Monday, February 27th begins when doors open at 7pm. This year's show and party is co-hosted by creative and actor Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney's Beauty and the Beast National tours) and Boston/Brooklyn drag queen Neon Calypso ("Nightgowns").

NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's bi-annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, musicians, drag artists, and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Other headliners for this evening's NIGHT OF LIFE include Adriana Trenta (Miss'd Gay America 2019), Bella DeNapoli (NBC's The Voice), Catrina Lovelace, Courtney Sauls (FX's POSE), Chase Hudson, Josh Assor (Mary Poppins Broadway, Newsies National Tour), Kiki Ball Change, Krystyna Resavy, L'Marco, Lady Pepper, Haus Of Assassins, Hibiscus (Miss Stonewall 2018), Mike Baerga (Bad Cinderella and Miss Saigon Broadway), Patti Crumrine (Beyond Babel), Taydam Creative, and Youran Lee.

NIGHT OF LIFE will also feature the dancers and performers Abby Tatro, Ahren Victory (CATS National Tour), Alexis Tillman, Alyssa Chang, Amanda Mitchell (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Amy Cheng, Andrew Kim, Angela Shakeri, Arlene Howell, Beatrice Howell, Becca Robinson, Bo Belza, Brian Seam, Brielle Thomson, Brielle Migliaccio, Brittany Podolski, Brionna Trilling, Cam Gradel, Charlotte McKinley (Knicks City Dancer), Christine Sienicki (Tick Tick Boom Movie, Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Colby Lewis (Anastasia National Tour), Danny Venini (Rock The Ballet X), Danielle Bowen, Destiny Betts, Drew Tanabe (Stardust Road), Dylan Kevitch, Elizabeth Yanick (Chicago National Tour), Emma Featherstone, Emma Stricker (Escape to Margaritaville National Tour), Eric Waters, Erin Kei (Elf the Musical), Gabriel Reyes (Saturday Night Fever National Tour), Geoffrey Kwan, Grace Lemieux, Grant Braden, J. Mahal (HBO's We're Here), Jake Urban, Jano Libres, Jason Carroll (Chicago National Tour), Jeanne Malfanti, Jeff Koch, Jenna Kulacz, Jenna Toriscelli, Jenny Mollet (Jesus Chris Superstar National Tour), Jimena Flores Sanchez, Jordan Simone, Josh Bordman, Josh Medina, Julia Joy Longo, Julia Grondin, Julia Race, Karma Jenkins (Grinch National Tour), Kathleen Laituri (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Katie Daniel (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Kaylee Olson (Pretty Woman National Tour), Kaylin Shadle, Kelsey Kaufman, Kenneth Herrera, Kolton Krouse (Dancin' Broadway), Kyanna Palmer, LaTarika Pierce (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Leah Faircloth, Livi Janjigian, Lizzy Tierney, Maddie Rodrigue, Madeline Song, Marcos Antonio, Maria Noriko Cabral, Markelle Leigh, Matthew Anton Liotine, Maya Addie (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Mikayla Copper, Molly Davison, Myke Myklegard, Natalia Nieves, Nick Brown (Finding Neverland National Tour), Nick Nazzaro (International Tour of A Chorus Line), Nicholas Picknally, Nigel Jamal Hall, Onjay Cho, Sarah Angelico, Sarah Daniel (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Sarah Juliet Shaw, Sarah Payne, Shota Sekiguchi, Tanah Becker, Tatiana Green, Taylor Green, Tyler Sparacio, Tyler Zydel (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Yoshi Maysonet (Meghan Trainor), Yurika Ono and more to be announced closer to the show!

Leg Up On Life also provides grants and scholarships to support queer identifying people in their artistic endeavors. Ultimately, Leg Up On Life's support promotes the use of arts collaboration and activism to help further progress for human rights while bringing a source of light to all communities.