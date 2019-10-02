NAAP Presents THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL

On Thursday Oct 3 2019, The National Asian Artists Project presents a developmental workshop of The Monkey King: A Modern Musical.

Written by Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner, The Monkey King centers on Sun Wukong, a celebrated figure in Chinese folktales since his first appearance in the 16th Century Ming Dynasty novel, "Journey to the West."

This modern retelling offers a feminist twist on the traditional story and asks, "what would happen if the Monkey King were born a girl?"

With its heartfelt music and inspiring storyline, The Monkey King: A Modern Musical follows the adventures of the first-ever female Monkey King (Kimbirdlee Fadner) as she battles against Heaven and Earth's most treacherous foes to save her beloved tribe and achieve immortality.

The twists don't end there, the show also crosses genres, boasting a mix of classical and rock styles in its musical numbers. Check out a sneak preview of the music, featuring the band, ensemble and a a vocal solo by Grace Shih (playing the character of Ganjuwai), here.

NAAP is a community of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals. It is a not-for-profit organization that recognizes the need to build bridges between the work of artists of Asian descent, and the many communities that the work can serve, from underserved primary school students to seasoned arts patrons. With this breakthrough project, National Asian Artists Project is keeping with its mission to provide more opportunities to both Asian playwrights and performers.

The workshop is directed by NAAP Co-Founder Steven Eng and features an cast of talented actors from the NAAP Community: Kimbirdlee Fadner, Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing Zhang (Mao Mao),Shan Y Chuang, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang, Mio Nakanishi, Martin Borromeo, Myoungjin Choi, Ave Cheung, and Emily Zhao. They are supported by a band comprising Justin Ramos (Keyboard), Shayna Dunkelman (Drums), and Peter Douskalis (Guitar). The production is led by director Steven Eng, music director Justin Ramos and associate director Cassey Kivnick.

The show premieres at The Actors Temple Theater (339 W 47th St) in New York City this Thursday, Oct 3, at 7pm. Get your tickets here.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You