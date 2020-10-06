Mint Theater Continues its Series of Free Broadcasts With CONFLICT by Miles Malleson

CONFLICT will be available on October 19th through November 1st only.

Mint Artistic Director Jonathan Bank today announced Mint Theater Company's Streaming Series featuring HD recordings of past productions, will continue with the New York Premiere of Miles Malleson's political love story Conflict, just in time for Election Day. Conflict will be available online from October 19th through November 1st, at Mint's virtual theater, MintTheater.org.



Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. These videos are shot during live performances with three high-definition cameras, and edited to create a broadcast quality, intimate and enjoyable experience of Mint programming.



"Audiences and artists alike were so grateful and appreciative when we offered free streaming of past productions over the summer that I was eager to find a way to offer more. I chose Conflict by Miles Malleson because I figured a lively, respectful, and passionate debate over important political questions might really be welcome-especially if the conflict is wrapped in good humor and a sexy and surprising romance," said Mr. Bank.



Conflict is a love story set against the backdrop of a hotly contested election, combining Miles Malleson's two passions: sex and politics. The result is a provocative romance that sizzles with both wit and ideas. It's the Roaring 20's, London. Lady Dare Bellingdon has everything she could want, yet she craves something more. Dare's man, Sir Major Ronald Clive, is standing for Parliament with the backing of Dare's father. Clive is a Conservative, of course, but he's liberal enough to be sleeping with Dare, who's daring enough to take Clive as a lover, but too restless to marry him. Clive's opponent, Tom Smith is passionate about social justice and understands the joy of having something to believe in. Dare is "the woman between" two candidates who both want to make a better world-until politics become personal, and mudslinging threatens to soil them all.



Jenn Thompson (Mint's Women Without Men - Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Director as well as Drama Desk, Lortel and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominations for Outstanding Revival) directs a cast that features Jeremy Beck (Hindle Wakes - Mint; Shakespeare's R&J; Girl Crazy - Encores!; Bury the Dead - Transport Group); Henry Clarke (Private Lives - Hartford Stage; Venus in Fur - A.C.T. Geary Theater); Graeme Malcolm (Mint - Mary Broome; Broadway - Equus, Translations, The Real Thing); James Prendergast (TACT, Playwrights Horizons, EST); Jessie Shelton (The Skin of Our Teeth - TFANA, Hadestown -NYTW, Futurity - Ars Nova/Soho Rep); Jasmin Walker (Avenue Q), and Amelia White (Mint: Women Without Men; Broadway: Crazy For You, The Heiress; The Accrington Pals - Theatre World Award).



Conflict has scenic design by John McDermott; costume design by Martha Hally; lighting design by M.L. Geiger; sound design by Toby Algya; and prop design by Chris Fields. Casting by Stephanie Klapper, CSA.

To learn more about Mint's Streaming, go to minttheater.org. Mint's broadcast of Conflict will be available from October 19th through November 1st. The price of admission is FREE. To receive a password, send an email to streaming@minttheater.org with Mint in the subject line.



For more information, including photos and videos of previous Mint productions, visit minttheater.org.

