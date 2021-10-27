Mila Jam Joins the Cast of I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE SANDERSON VARIANT

Mila Jam, the transgender singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and LGBTQ activist, joins the cast of I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant, Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual love letter to the cult-classic film Hocus Pocus. Jam lights up the screen as Evil Hexxus in the bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza, which streams online beginning at 8 pm Eastern this Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Always guaranteed to be Halloween eye-candy with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic, the visual album is presented by Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera), produced by Kampfire Films and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Building on last year's successful stream, this year's I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant adds new numbers and new special guests to an already spooktacular evening. Tickets for the online stream are $20 and are available att broadwaycares.org/spelltickets. Live chat will be available during the stream's premiere with on-demand viewing available through at 11:59 pm Eastern on November 1.

This year, the beloved sisters attempt to spread their variant while recruiting some of pop culture's most iconic villains to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.

Broadway stars joining their adventure are Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Tony nominee Will Swenson (Waitress).

Rounding out the stellar cast is Jasha Benedicto, Jimmy Brewer (Scotland PA), Brittany Bohn (TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Cemiyon, Hayden Clifton (Bright Star national tour), Jai'Quin Coleman, Cara Diaz (In the Heights), Brian Duke, Tyler Eisenreich (West Side Story), Taurean Everett (The Cher Show), Zachary Flores, Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story), Lilli Froehlich (Hamilton), Taylor Isaac Gray, Allison Griffith, Gabriel Hyman (Hamilton), Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei ( Elf The Musical national tour), Sarah Kleist, Kourtni Lind-Watson (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Danny Marin (TV's The Real Housewives of New York City), Emilio Ramos, Jennifer Reed, Austin Reynolds (Cats), Ana Riley-Portal, Kellie Rodriguez, Sydnie Roy, Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, TV's Peter Pan LIVE), Claire Saunders (Modern Love), Cassy Surianello, Michael Sylvester and Kris Ward (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Every ticket purchased will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

Company members from the production also are participating in Spookathon, I Put a Spell on You's first fundraising competition to see who can raise the most for those in need. Donate to your spookiest cast member at broadwaycares.org/spookathon.

I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant is presented by Jay Armstrong Johnson and produced by Katie Rosin in association with Jamie Kiliany, Con Limón Productions and DW. The digital film is directed by Johnson, Eamon Foley, Ahmad Simmons and Catriona Rubenis-Stevens with choreography by Simmons, Johnson, Foley and Kellen Stancil. The music director is Emily Marshall with music supervision and production by Will Van Dyke. The creative team also includes costume design and art direction by DW with additional costumes by Brian Hemesath, wigs and hair by Bobbie Cliffton Zlotnik and Daniel Koye, lighting design by Rocky Noel, makeup led by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger with Ruthie Weems and Christina Vida, line producing by Rosin, production coordination by Emily Ballou, set decoration by Michael Lee Scott and Ty Hunter Taylor and props by Alec Addalia. Roberto Araujo, Ling Mai, Juan Roque, Nelson Smith and David Spadora serve as directors of photography. Dancer casting by Jason Styres. Associate produced by Allison Robinson, Jamie Kiliany and Simmons. Catering provided by Chef Rick Bieber, Grady Keefe, La Palapa, Promobile Kitchen and Melissa Tung.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.