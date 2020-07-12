Michael Lavine Will Present Songs Of The Decades: The Roaring Twenties

Michael Lavine (Broadway vocal coach, performer music director, and sheet music guru) is presenting a special Webinar Zoominar benefit series: MOMENT MATINEE PRESENTS SONGS OF THE DECADE. The first of the three decades THE ROARING TWENTIES will be on Thursday, July 16th at 3:30 pm ET with live performances from Broadway and Cabaret acclaimed artists as well as some Premiere recordings.

This unique musical and informative program will feature Steven Brinberg, who will discuss the history of the song "My Man" and Fanny Brice and eventually Barbra Streisand's performance of the song in the film FUNNY GIRL Jay Aubrey Jones will sing a little-known Gershwin song. Brian Gari will talk about his grandfather, Eddie Cantor, and his performance of the song "Makin' Whoopee" and the show WHOOPEE. Michael will also be presenting the world premiere of two Broadway songs, sung by two Tony nominees, Rebecca Luker and Laura Osnes. Becca is singing "Dancing Honeymoon" from the 1923 Broadway musical BATTLING BUTLER, which played in 1922 on the West End before making it to Broadway. Laura is singing "In the Meantime," which was written in 1927 for the musical GOOD NEWS. Both of the duets with Michael will be on my upcoming CD, "ME... AND MY GIRLS". There will be other surprises.

The 1920s was the decade that marked the beginning of the modern music era. There were popular dance bands, jazz and blues musicians, and Broadway stars like Eddie Cantor, Al Jolson, Sophie Tucker and Fannie Brice to just name a few. Popular musicians included George Gershwin, Paul Whiteman and Louis Armstrong. Speakeasies allowed patrons to learn the latest dance craze. Also the Jewish influence in some of these composers and why that was prevalent in the music of the 1920's. Join us as we take you on a whirlwind tour of this exciting time period with songs that people are still singing 100 years later!

SONGS OF THE DECADES Moment Matinee - Benefit Three-Part Series on Thursdays, July 16, 23, 30 - 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET are $25 per class or $60 for all 3 sessions. Sign up for one class or all three. If you are unable to attend a program, you will receive a link after and you can view the program. Fee - Register https://momentmag.com/product/jewish-broadway-music-class/

Michael Lavine has worked as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer all over the world. He gives master classes on auditioning in New York, Los Angeles, Moscow, Bangkok, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, Martha's Vineyard and other locations. Michael musically directed productions of RENT, SWEENEY TODD, and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at the Shanghai Theatre Academy. He has accompanied Broadway and television stars n New Orleans, San Francisco, Australia, Hollywood and at 54 Below, Feinstein's, and the Metropolitan Room in New York. Michael conducted THE LITTLE MERMAID starring Emily Skinner. He also regularly plays for the Outer Critic's Circle Awards in New York and musically directed the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for its entire 15-year run. Michael has conducted orchestras in a number of cities around the country For the past several years, Michael has been producing a series of CD's called LOST BROADWAY AND MORE, recording songs from Broadway shows that have never been recorded before. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the larger privately held sheet music collections in the world. More information can be found at Michael's website, www.michaellavine.net.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You