Michael Colby's CAST OF CHARACTERS Available to Stream For Free

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you missed lyricist Michael Colby's acclaimed two-part musical theatre event Cast of Characters during Urban Stages' Winter Rhythms Festival, you now have another opportunity to experience it. Parts 1 and 2 are available for free streaming through July 6 here.

Originally presented as part of Winter Rhythms 2025, Cast of Characters celebrates one of musical theatre's most enduring traditions: the character song. Hosted by Michael Colby and featuring Music Director Joe Baker, the two-part event showcases a colorful gallery of unforgettable personalities drawn from Colby's extensive body of work.

Directed by Sara Louise Lazarus, the production features performances by Stephen Berger, Joel Blum, Nikita Burshteyn, Daniel Castro, Nat Chandler, Gina D'Acciaro, Tommy Ferolano, Jill Geddes, Eric Michael Gillett, Ann Harada, James Harkness, Adam Heller, Leah Hocking, Eddie Korbich, John LaLonde, Katie Claire McGrath, Michael McCormick, Taylor Moy, Mark Nadler, Rita Neidich, N'Kenge, Jill Paice, Craig Pomrantz, Isabel Robin, Craig Rubano, Jane Seaman, Jennifer Smith, Megan Styrna, and Marina Yiannourus.

Songs are drawn from a wide-ranging collection of Colby musicals, including Boynton Beach Club, Charlotte Sweet, Dangerous, Delphi or Bust, Happy Haunting, Ludlow Ladd, Mrs. McThing, North Atlantic, Other Lives, Slay It With Music, Tales of Tinseltown, The 1st Family of 2nd Avenue, The Human Heart, They Chose Me!, and Where There's a Will.

Widely respected for his wit, theatrical storytelling, and gift for creating memorable characters in song, Michael Colby has earned the admiration and support of numerous champions throughout the theatre community, including the Hirschfeld Foundation, producer John Yap of Jay Records, Frances Hill, and director Jeff Calhoun, as well as the late Sandi Durell, Leonard Cohen, Mary Chase, Dale Wasserman, Dorothy Hart, and Ben Bagley.

Colby's own story is steeped in New York theatrical history. He spent his childhood at the legendary Algonquin Hotel, owned and operated by his grandparents, Ben and Mary Bodne, from 1947 to 1986. The celebrated hotel served as a crossroads for writers, performers, and cultural luminaries, providing an early and lasting influence on Colby's artistic life.

Cast of Characters offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience songs spanning decades of Colby's creative output, brought to life by an all-star roster of cabaret and musical theatre performers. Together, they illuminate the humor, heart, eccentricity, and humanity that have become hallmarks of Colby's work.

The free streaming presentation will remain available through July 6. For more information and to view Cast of Characters, visit www.urbanstages.org/castofcharacters.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...