Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The Tank

The play follows a young Latina actress as she navigates mental health issues and the challenges of fitting into the U.S. entertainment industry as an immigrant artist.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Michael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The Tank

The Tank in association with Playhouse presents INVASIVE SPECIES, a new play by Maia Novi, directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk, This American Wife), his first solo directing project. The play follows a young Latina actress as she navigates mental health issues and the challenges of fitting into the American entertainment industry as an immigrant artist. Invasive Species will run from June 3 - 11 at The Tank.

The cast includes Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, Julian Sanchez (Becky Nurse of Salem), and Raffaella Donatich. Louisa Jacobson (Lunch Bunch, HBO's The Gilded Age) will assistant-direct. Amauta Marston-Firmino (Slave Play) is the dramaturg and producer. Yichen Zhou is the lighting designer; Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen are the sound designers; Cameron Surh is projections engineer; and Max Mooney is the Stage Manager. Malena Grandio is producing along with Playhouse and co-producers One Whale's Tale x Fair Labor Arts Fund.

Michael Breslin is a writer, performer, and producer best known for his play Circle Jerk, co-written with Patrick Foley, which won an Obie Award and was a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist. He is a creative director of Fake Friends, a theater and media company, and recently developed and produced This American Wife. He also executive produced and co-wrote the book for Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical, which raised $2 million for the Actors Fund.

Maia Novi is a performer and writer, recently seen in GIRLS by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, YELL: a "documentary" of my time here by Jeremy O. Harris, and Lorca's Bodas de Sangre, directed by Tatiana Pandiani.

The Tank is a non-profit arts presenter and producer based in Manhattan, which aims to provide a platform for emerging artists. The organization strives to remove economic barriers to the creation of new work, while being inclusive and accessible.

Malena Grandio is Creative Producer and Partner at Playhouse, a non-disciplinary creative & production studio specialized in world building for a harmonious future. Based in New York and London, their purpose is to play with the magic of artists to show that everything is possible.

Amauta Marston-Firmino is a writer, producer, and dramaturg based in NYC. He was the dramaturg for Slave Play on Broadway and has developed new plays at the Yale Repertory Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Sundance Theater Labs.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Invasive Species, please visit Click Here




Lineup Set for FRIGID New Yorks 2023 Queerly Festival Photo
Lineup Set for FRIGID New York's 2023 Queerly Festival
FRIGID New York will present the 9th annual Queerly Festival at The Kraine Theater and UNDER St. Marks, June 15-July 3.
Photos: Entertainment+Arts Alliance Celebrates Nathalie Dortonne As 2023 Collier Writing F Photo
Photos: Entertainment+Arts Alliance Celebrates Nathalie Dortonne As 2023 Collier Writing Fellow
On April 18th, the Entertainment+Arts Alliance (formerly the Entertainment AIDS Alliance) hosted an event at The Producer's Club to announce the winner of the 2023 Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship.
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This Summer Photo
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This Summer
'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical' is making its Off-Broadway debut after a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.
Photos: Roger Q. Mason Presents WAITING FOR A WAKE Reading With Page 73 At Open Jar Studio Photo
Photos: Roger Q. Mason Presents WAITING FOR A WAKE Reading With Page 73 At Open Jar Studios
See inside Roger Q. Mason's developmental reading of Waiting for a Wake.

More Hot Stories For You


Michael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The TankMichael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The Tank
April 25, 2023

The Tank in association with Playhouse presents INVASIVE SPECIES, a new play by Maia Novi, directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk, This American Wife), his first solo directing project. The play follows a young Latina actress as she navigates mental health issues and the challenges of fitting into the American entertainment industry as an immigrant artist. Invasive Species will run from June 3 - 11 at The Tank.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Announces Inaugural Dorian Theater AwardsGALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Announces Inaugural Dorian Theater Awards
April 25, 2023

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics is expanding its mission to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, across a variety of inaugural categories, beginning with the current 2022-2023 theater season.
Lineup Set for FRIGID New York's 2023 Queerly FestivalLineup Set for FRIGID New York's 2023 Queerly Festival
April 25, 2023

FRIGID New York will present the 9th annual Queerly Festival at The Kraine Theater and UNDER St. Marks, June 15-July 3.
Hit Play SIX CHICK FLICKS... To Return To Soho Playhouse For May RunHit Play SIX CHICK FLICKS... To Return To Soho Playhouse For May Run
April 24, 2023

After an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America, Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) is returning to SoHo Playhouse, May 18 through June 4.
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This SummerLIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This Summer
April 24, 2023

'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical' is making its Off-Broadway debut after a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.
share