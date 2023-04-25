Michael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The Tank

The Tank in association with Playhouse presents INVASIVE SPECIES, a new play by Maia Novi, directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk, This American Wife), his first solo directing project. The play follows a young Latina actress as she navigates mental health issues and the challenges of fitting into the American entertainment industry as an immigrant artist. Invasive Species will run from June 3 - 11 at The Tank.

The cast includes Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, Julian Sanchez (Becky Nurse of Salem), and Raffaella Donatich. Louisa Jacobson (Lunch Bunch, HBO's The Gilded Age) will assistant-direct. Amauta Marston-Firmino (Slave Play) is the dramaturg and producer. Yichen Zhou is the lighting designer; Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen are the sound designers; Cameron Surh is projections engineer; and Max Mooney is the Stage Manager. Malena Grandio is producing along with Playhouse and co-producers One Whale's Tale x Fair Labor Arts Fund.

Michael Breslin is a writer, performer, and producer best known for his play Circle Jerk, co-written with Patrick Foley, which won an Obie Award and was a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist. He is a creative director of Fake Friends, a theater and media company, and recently developed and produced This American Wife. He also executive produced and co-wrote the book for Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical, which raised $2 million for the Actors Fund.

Maia Novi is a performer and writer, recently seen in GIRLS by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, YELL: a "documentary" of my time here by Jeremy O. Harris, and Lorca's Bodas de Sangre, directed by Tatiana Pandiani.

The Tank is a non-profit arts presenter and producer based in Manhattan, which aims to provide a platform for emerging artists. The organization strives to remove economic barriers to the creation of new work, while being inclusive and accessible.

Malena Grandio is Creative Producer and Partner at Playhouse, a non-disciplinary creative & production studio specialized in world building for a harmonious future. Based in New York and London, their purpose is to play with the magic of artists to show that everything is possible.

Amauta Marston-Firmino is a writer, producer, and dramaturg based in NYC. He was the dramaturg for Slave Play on Broadway and has developed new plays at the Yale Repertory Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Sundance Theater Labs.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Invasive Species, please visit Click Here