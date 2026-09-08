Matt Deangelis, Apollo Levine and More to Star in COME TOGETHER at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse will kick off its fall season this Thursday, September 10, with Come Together, a concert celebrating the music of The Beatles and featuring Broadway performers.

Part of the Playhouse's The Playhouse Playlist series, the concert will bring together a lineup of vocalists and a live band for an evening of beloved Beatles classics. The program will feature songs ranging from 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' and 'Imagine' to 'Hey Jude,' 'Eleanor Rigby,' and 'Let It Be.'

The concert will feature Matt DeAngelis, Apollo Levine, Carla R. Stewart, KJ Hippensteel, and Brooke Jacob. Drew Wutke serves as creator, music director, and pianist, with Byron St. Cyr directing. Wutke previously served as music director at Westport Country Playhouse for Cruel Summer, From Broadway to Hollywood, A Night for Swifties, and Me, Myself & Barbra.

The band will feature Paige Andrews on drums, JJ Alleyne on guitar, Joseph Wallace on bass, Hajime Yoshida on guitar, and special guest Erica Von Kleist on saxophone.

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