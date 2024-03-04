Mario Greiner is Playing 'Victor Frankenstein' in THE FRANKENSTEIN PROJECT Off-Broadway

German actor and singer Mario Greiner is starring in Off-Broadway's The Frankenstein Project, playing the role of Victor Frankenstein. Performances run through March 10.

After his lead role as Jannik in Räuberhände, a German play produced by the renowned German public theater Theater Hagen, adapted for the stage by Michael Müller, based on the novel by Finn-Ole Heinrich, Mario took his chances and boldly moved to New York City to pursue a career in Musical Theatre. He has been featured in various New York City productions, as well as shows at 54 Below, recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. He recently understudied the role of Lionel in The Height's Players production of Cinderella.

The cast of The Frankenstein Project also features Alberto Santiago, Aleesia Hernandez, Alina Garcia, Annabelle Skala, Indigo Phillips, Julianne Darden, Juliette Kulikovs, Kamryn Sarratt, Mario Greiner, Megan Walker, Romy Turner and Amanda Vazquez (Dance Captain).

The physically staged musical production, using four chairs, two platforms, and an ensemble of 12 members depicts the book often using Mary Shelley's own text to tell the Gothic tale of revenge after Victor's reckless use of knowledge.

MARY SHELLEY'S TIMELESS NOVEL about the creation of a Monster who is abandoned - is brought to the stage by Emmy Award-winning writer (Sesame Street) and La MaMa ETC Series Director (Poetry Electric) William Electric Black aka Ian Ellis James. Using 13 original songs and dynamic physical theater staging a la Andrei Serban and The Open Theatre, W. Electric Black brings Shelley's horrifying ghost story back to life. Musical Director, William Wagner who made a masterful arrangement of Mr. Black's Romeo & Juliet: Tribal Rock Musical, teams up with William Electric Black once again to heighten the actual story with Into The Woods-like narration, at times, by Mary Shelley and a unique, Jim Henson-like Imagineering by a 12-member ensemble.

The production is enhanced by daring and brave choreography by Lauren Barette, Gianna Bartolini, and company dance captain Amanda Vasquez. Through William Electric Black's La MaMa rooted experimental vision, the musical numbers feature cast members transforming into dogs pulling a sledge, horses galloping to and from Ingolstadt, Germany, dancing grave diggers, and crawling demonic bridesmaids when the Monster's Bride comes to life. William Electric Black and his amazing design team from his GUNPLAYS Series (recently published by Applause Books), bring a Jim Henson-like Imagineering to the show with Sound & Lighting by Alexander Bartenieff, Costumes by Desiree Conston, Props by Susan Hemley, Make-up by Marissa Johnson & Morgan Cunning, Graphics by Erikka James & Josh Wehle, Tech Direction by Mark Marcante, Stage Manager Dhruv, Barot, and Board Op Megan Horan.

Tickets are available online at Theater For The New City or by calling the box office at 212 254 1109.