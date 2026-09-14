 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Maggie Lou Rader's LET.HER.RIP to Have Staged Reading at 14Y Theater

The reading will take place on Tuesday, September 29. Christa Scott-Reed will direct.

By:
Maggie Lou Rader's LET.HER.RIP to Have Staged Reading at 14Y Theater

As part of the Femme Collective's 2026 festival, Occasional Drawl will present a staged reading of Maggie Lou Rader's new play, LET. HER. RIP. at the 14Y Theater on Tuesday, September 29. Christa Scott-Reed will direct.

The cast will feature Kelly McAndrew (Blood of the Lamb), Sarah Street (The Weir), Nimene Sierra Wureh (Joe Turner's Come and Gone) and Kim Yancey (Shake Rag Hollow). Campbell Anidjar will serve as the Production Stage Manager. LET. HER. RIP. is produced by Brian Letchworth / Occasional Drawl.

This dark comedic thriller is set in the crosshairs of the Match Women Labor Movement and the Jack the Ripper murders of 1888. Nana, Em and Liza are busting their lady balls to make London's East End safer for all working people when headlines shift to the mysterious man mutilating women in the streets. The three friends are hilarious, crude, vulnerable, and resilient as they fight against deadly misogyny and personal demons. But as tensions come to a head, who will make the final rip? Maggie Lou Rader's LET.HER.RIP to Have Staged Reading at 14Y Theater Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign! in Off-Broadway Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
After All These Years in Off-Broadway After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please! in Off-Broadway A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign! in Off-Broadway Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/17-9/17)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets