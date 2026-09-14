Maggie Lou Rader's LET.HER.RIP to Have Staged Reading at 14Y Theater
The reading will take place on Tuesday, September 29. Christa Scott-Reed will direct.
As part of the Femme Collective's 2026 festival, Occasional Drawl will present a staged reading of Maggie Lou Rader's new play, LET. HER. RIP. at the 14Y Theater on Tuesday, September 29. Christa Scott-Reed will direct.
The cast will feature Kelly McAndrew (Blood of the Lamb), Sarah Street (The Weir), Nimene Sierra Wureh (Joe Turner's Come and Gone) and Kim Yancey (Shake Rag Hollow). Campbell Anidjar will serve as the Production Stage Manager. LET. HER. RIP. is produced by Brian Letchworth / Occasional Drawl.
This dark comedic thriller is set in the crosshairs of the Match Women Labor Movement and the Jack the Ripper murders of 1888. Nana, Em and Liza are busting their lady balls to make London's East End safer for all working people when headlines shift to the mysterious man mutilating women in the streets. The three friends are hilarious, crude, vulnerable, and resilient as they fight against deadly misogyny and personal demons. But as tensions come to a head, who will make the final rip?
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