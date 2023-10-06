Maestra, ACCESS Broadway NY, and CO/LAB Theater Group to Present Accessibility Workshop Series

Maestra Music, the Obie Award winning not-for-profit organization founded by Georgia Stitt and supporting the women and nonbinary musicians in the musical theater industry, announces their Accessibility Workshop Series. Presented by Maestra's DEIA committee alongside ACCESS Broadway NY and CO/LAB Theater Group, these three workshops aim to create a more inclusive working environment by increasing accessibility in both the rehearsal room and performance space. Facilitated by ACCESS Broadway NY's Founder, Maria Porto and CO/LAB Theater Group, the Accessibility Workshop Series—with the mission of RISE Theatre, a program of Maestra— offers guidance on how to proactively support and include an often underrepresented community.

The three-part workshop series is FREE and offered online via Zoom with the scheduled events listed below:

ACCESS Broadway NY

October 12, 1-3 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Join ACCESS Broadway NY founder and ADA advisor & disability consultant Maria Porto in a 90-minute workshop that will include a brief overview of the history of disability in America and will challenge some of the barriers currently existing on Broadway for musicians with disabilities. We will investigate how to move into an ally role within our own work, and we will discuss the reclamation of power in words and identity. There will be time for Q&A at the end of our session.

ACCESS Broadway NY

October 19, 1-3 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Learning the Notes: a panel focused on Disability representation on Broadway for musicians. Join Moderator Shane Dittmar, composer/music director, for a panel discussion focusing on and highlighting the careers of Disabled Musicians/Composers in theater. Featured panelists include: Nicole D'Angelo (How To Dance in Ohio), Julia Schade (Six), and Jennifer Gray (Florida Music Director).

CO/LAB Theater Group

October 26, 1-3 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Join CO/LAB Theater Group for a professional development workshop designed to inspire participants to question how inclusive their practices are. CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization that provides individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. In this workshop, two Teaching Artists and two Leaders (seasoned CO/LAB actors with developmental disabilities) will lead attendees through activities and discussion around best practices for creating a welcoming neurodiverse environment that centers access and care. We hope participants leave prepared to interrupt on behalf of accessibility in their next creative or professional space.



These workshops are free and open to the public.

You do not have to be a member of Maestra to participate.

ABOUT MAESTRA

Maestra Music, Inc. was founded by composer/lyricist and music director Georgia Stitt to give support, visibility, and community to the women and nonbinary people who make the music in the musical theater industry. Our membership is made up of composers, music directors, orchestrators, arrangers, copyists, rehearsal pianists and other musicians who are an underrepresented minority in musical theater. The organization's initiatives include monthly educational seminars, mentorship programs, technical skills workshops, networking events, and online resources and partnerships that aim to promote equality of opportunity and to address the many historical disadvantages and practices that have limited women and nonbinary composers and musicians in the musical theater. Learn more at www.maestramusic.org



ABOUT ACCESS BROADWAY NY

ACCESS Broadway NY was founded by ADA advisor & disability consultant Maria Porto. We believe in making Theatre truly Accessible for all, from impartial advice to a complete Access Audit to help make the most of your space. When it comes to Inclusion we have found that not only listening to Disabled voices but working with a company run by disabled people makes all the difference. We want to give each venue a comprehensive look at inclusion from the people it directly affects. Together we'll create and refine your plan for success.

Learn more at www.accessbroadwayny.com

ABOUT CO/LAB THEATER GROUP

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Through our programming, we encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage. We seek to honor and celebrate every individual.

Learn more at www.colabtheatergroup.com