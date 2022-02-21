MTF Presents HALF THE SKY And WONDERBOY In Association With Joe's Pub!

For one-night-only, Musical Theatre Factory presents an evening of songs by MTF Makers, Jaime Jarrett and Tidtaya Sinutoke, and MTF artist, Isabella Dawis at Joe's Pub on February 28. Join the party and experience not one but TWO epic new musicals: Half the Sky and Wonderboy.

Recipients of the 2021 Fred Ebb Award and the 2020 Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis's HALF THE SKY tells the epic story of an Asian-American woman climbing Mount Everest - a contemporary American musical on a global scale, infused with the sounds of traditional Thai and Himalayan folk music.

New York based composer and playwright, Jaime Jarrett's WONDERBOY is a transgender superhero musical about masculinity, vulnerability, and learning how to care for your loved ones and yourself.

Be a part of the fun February 28 at 9:30 pm. Doors open at 9 pm. Tickets are available now at mtf.nyc/atjoespub.

Direction by Desdemona Chiang and Jaime Jarrett. Music Direction by Robert Frost and Anessa Marie.

Performers include Kendyl Ito (Soft Power), Samy Nour Younes Figaredo, Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Geena Quintos (Soft Power), Terran Scott, James Seol (Come From Away), Futaba Shioda (Rent), and Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady).