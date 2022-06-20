MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Starring Karen Ziemba & Robert Cuccioli to Stream On Demand

Gingold Theatrical Group has forged a new partnership with the preeminent online streaming service, Broadway On Demand, to allow patrons to purchase and stream their recent Off-Broadway production of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession.

Broadway On Demand will stream Mrs. Warren's Profession beginning tomorrow Tuesday June 21st, for a limited time only - through June 27th only. Tickets are only $25 (plus $1.95 service fee). You can pre-order your stream now. You will need to create a FREE Broadway On Demand account in order to purchase tickets. After rental purchase, return to Broadway On Demand starting June 21 to enjoy the show. Once the purchase is activated, the viewer has 48 hours to view the film.

To pre-order or watch Mrs. Warren's Profession beginning June 21st, just head over to Mrs. Warren on Broadway on Demand (https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/gingold/).

Last fall, GTG returned to live, in person performance with this acclaimed revival of Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Tony® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren, Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, and Raphael Nash Thompson, which enjoyed an acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row, directed by Mr. Staller. The design team included Brian Prather, scenic design; Asa Benally, costumes; Jamie Roderick, lighting; and Frederick Kennedy, sound.

"We're excited to be able to share this production with the global family we've created during this dreadful pandemic," said Mr. Staller. "After streaming online readings along with our special open-mic events, this is our first opportunity to share one of our productions with the fine folks who were unable to journey to New York last autumn, including our new friends from Ireland, England, Brazil, Australia, Shanghai, Japan, and even Iceland!"

Broadway On Demand is the premiere streaming platform offering exclusive livestream events, a wide-ranging library of video on demand content, interactive engagements, and educational resources. It is a virtual performing arts complex offering a variety of programming including not only Broadway shows and movie musicals but also, individual artists, concert series, and engaging content from performance venues and theaters around the world. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, ShowShare, approved middle school, high school, college, community and professional theater productions have the opportunity to be streamed to their audiences via this global platform. Broadway On Demand fulfills Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.' Broadway On Demand is now available in APPS for the Apple iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Roku, Android, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

Gingold Theatrical Group creates theater that supports human rights, freedom of speech, and individual liberty using the work of George Bernard Shaw as our guide. All of GTG's programs are inspired by Shaw's humanitarian values. Through full productions, staged readings, new play development, and inner-city educational programs, GTG brings Shavian precepts to audiences and artists across New York, encouraging individuals to breathe Shaw's humanist ideals into their contributions for the future. Shaw created plays to inspire peaceful discussion and activism and that is what GTG aims to accomplish. GTG's past productions include Man and Superman (2012), You Never Can Tell (2013), Major Barbara (2014), Widowers' Houses (2016), Heartbreak House (2018), and Caesar & Cleopatra (2019). Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series, made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. All comedies, these plays boldly exhibit the insight, wit, passion and all-encompassing socio-political focus that distinguished Shaw as one of the most inventive and incisive writers of all time. Through performances, symposiums, new play development, and outreach, as well as through our discussion groups and partnerships with schools including SUNY Stony Brook, Regis, the De La Salle Academy, and The Broome Street Academy, GTG has helped spark a renewed interest in Shaw across the country, and a bold interest in theater as activism. Young people are particularly inspired by Shaw's invocation to challenge the strictures society imposes, to embrace the power of the individual, to make bold personal choices and to take responsibility for these choices. GTG's new play development lab, Speakers' Corner, created to support playwrights inspired by Shaw's ideals, is now in its second cycle. Through monthly prompts and feedback, writers develop work inspired by or in response to a specific Shaw text. Plays developed through Speakers' Corner will be nurtured in workshops and readings with the expectation that GTG will publish or produce them. GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.