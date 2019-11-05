MANDY PICKS A HUSBAND Will Come to United Solo

Direct from the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June and the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, Amanda Broomell's raw and witty tale, Mandy Picks a Husband, comes to the United Solo Theatre Festival for one performance on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM (60 min).

Nearing 40 and living alone with her 13-year-old cat, Amanda-seasoned New York theatre actress and LA-based performer and standup comic-launched an Instagram experiment @mandypicksahusband in the style of ABC's cult-hit reality dating show The Bachelorette, featuring tell-all videos about her adventures in online dating.

Inspired by the overwhelming response from her followers, Amanda began a year-long writing process to channel her experiences into a solo story, humorously exposing the challenges one faces in cultivating intimacy and trust with a partner while facing the obstacle of healing from past trauma. How many psychics, life coaches and Bumble dates will it take to find THE ONE?

Amanda trained at New York University's acclaimed Tisch School of the Arts and at Columbia University's Classical MFA Acting Program. She recently won a StageSceneLA Award for "Star-Making Performance" for her role as Cherie in William Inge's Bus Stop.

Tickets: $45; Ph: 212-239-6200; http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-mandypicks/





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You