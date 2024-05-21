MAGDALENE: I AM THE UTTERANCE OF MY NAME To Premiere At HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magdalene: I am the utterance of my name, a new work of music-theater by playwright, director, and actor Sylvia Milo alongside composer and percussionist Nathan Davis is set to run June 13 - 30, 2024, at HERE. The production, from the creators of The Other Mozart, is set to open on Sunday, June 16. Tickets are now on sale.

Silenced as an apostle, framed as a prostitute, exalted as Goddess, Mary Magdalene has always been controversial and dangerous to the status quo.

Magdalene: I am the utterance of my name illuminates the myths, beliefs, and contradictions that have surrounded Mary Magdalene for over 2,000 years. Drawing from ancient texts, artworks, and contemporary writings, the piece centers the revolutionary message from her banned and buried “Gospel of Mary Magdalene,” lost for centuries. Equal parts theater and ritual, Magdalene: I am the utterance of my name is a transformative and spiritual experience that wrestles with flawed histories in an attempt to reach true transcendence.

The complex work creates a prismatic image of Mary Magdalene that is revealed through seven apparitions. Milo embodies these archetypes as Davis performs his score live onstage using instruments both ancient and modern – hammered dulcimer, harmonium, sand, and water – interweaving the sound design with field recordings from sites significant to the myths. A radiant video projection design by Monica Duncan, movement direction by Janice Orlandi and choreography by Natalie Lomonte and Joanna Kotze expand the space — and our understanding of this essential story.

“Mary Magdalene's story was deliberately manipulated,” says Sylvia Milo. “Much of her story was erased, for centuries. Her Gospel and many other texts used by early Christians were deliberately destroyed in order to dismantle female leadership in the early church. I believe her message of enlightenment can liberate us. It's time to look at her voice.”

“Mainstream Christianity gives women two role models: a virgin and a whore,” says Nathan Davis. “The main message of Christianity is the resurrection, and Mary Magdalene delivered that message. However, once the early church adopted this message as a cornerstone of faith, it denigrated Mary Magdalene in order to preserve a patriarchal structure. Whether or not one has any church affiliation, this fundamentally still shapes our world and world view.”

Magdalene: I am the utterance of my name is created and performed by Sylvia Milo and Nathan Davis with script and direction by Milo and music and sound design by Davis. The creative team includes Janice Orlandi (movement director), Natalie Lomonte (choreographer), Joanna Kotze (additional movement), Monica Duncan (video and projection design, incorporating video portraits by Maria Baranova), Magdalena Dąbrowska (costume design) with leaf dress and hood by Carlotta Frascara and wig in video by Małgorzata Chrastek, Nick Houfek (lighting design), Jess Applebaum (dramaturg), Kodi Lynn Milburn (stage manager, hair and makeup), Nora Bohannon and Daniely Duarte (production assistants), and Little Matchstick Factory (producer).

Fifteen performances of Magdalene: I am the utterance of my name will take place June 13 - 30, 2024, at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Wednesdays–Saturdays at 8:30pm and Sundays at 4pm with an additional performance at 4pm on June 29. Critics are welcome as of June 13 for an opening on Sunday, June 16. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. Talkbacks with the creative team will take place following performances on June 16th at 4pm and June 27 at 8:30pm.

Tickets - priced at $35 for general admission, $50 for reserved seating, and $100 for true cost reserved seating - can be purchased online at www.here.org/shows/magdalene-i-am-the-utterance-of-my-name/. The first 10 tickets to every performance are $10 each and are limited to two per patron. Standard ticketing fees apply.

The production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

Magdalene: I am the utterance of my name is made possible, in part, with development support from NYSCA, NewMusicUSA, Live Arts at the Morris Museum, PS21 Chatham, the Bogliasco Foundation (Italy), Baryshnikov Arts Center (NYC), All for One, and Theaterlab.

