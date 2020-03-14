Live Out Loud May 5th Gala Postponed

Live Out Loud's upcoming gala has been postponed.

The following statement has been released:

It is our strong and passionate desire that our LGBTQ+ students, families, teachers, communities, and all humans around the world remain as safe as possible. To that end, I and our dedicated board have heeded the advice of city, state, and national officials and have postponed our May 5th Gala.

We will keep you informed as plans for a new event date come to fruition. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns whatsoever, please feel free to reach out to me personally at leo@liveoutloud.info.

This is not an easy time for any of us, but we at Live Out Loud are determined to continue to provide the programming and services to our LGBTQ+ Students that have made us such an impactful organization for nearly 20 years. We are currently creating virtual programming to continue to keep our students engaged. We hope you will continue to support us in these efforts.

Above all, we wish you all good health and safety.





