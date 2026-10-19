Listen: THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS Companion Podcast Launches With Making Gay History

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Life Jacket Theatre Company, the creator of the new musical The Gorgeous Nothings, has teamed up with Making Gay History and their podcast of the same name to release “The Queens of Welfare Island,” a new biweekly podcast series. It will provide an in-depth look at the forgotten queer history behind the new musical, with the first episode of the eight-part series - “Island of Misfits” - available to stream on all platforms now. It is Making Gay History’s sixteenth season, released as the organization celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Inspired by true events and created/written by Travis Lee Russ, The Gorgeous Nothings uncovers the hidden history of the Fag Ward, a wing of the men’s penitentiary on Welfare Island (now Roosevelt Island) in 1930s New York City where queer men were imprisoned for being queer. Set to a lush score drawn from the Great American Songbook, the musical weaves the stories of six inmates into the high-camp spectacle of their annual Christmas pageant—“The Fag Follies”—and celebrates the community they forged at a time when queerness was illegal.

In the Making Gay History podcast series, author and podcast founder/host Eric Marcus will explore real-life historical accounts, archival records, and forgotten stories that inspired the new musical. “The Queens of Welfare Island” podcast series will bring to life the real “fairies, pansies, and queers,” as the men who were incarcerated on the Fag Ward were identified at the time. The podcast will serve as a companion experience and narrative bridge to The Gorgeous Nothings, which opens at PAC NYC in February 2027. Together, the musical and the podcast will bring to light a chapter of queer American history that has been buried for nearly a century.

“Island of Misfits,” the first episode of the podcast series, is out now and sets the scene for what's to come: a blighted island in the East River where New York City kept its undesirables, a prison with a reputation for squalor and corruption, and the rare-but-vivid archival traces of the gay men incarcerated there—resourceful, fierce, and resilient.

“The Queens of Welfare Island” is written, produced, mixed and sound designed by Benjamin Frisch and executive produced by Making Gay History’s founding editor Sara Burningham.

Written and created by Travis Lee Russ and directed/choreographed by Danny Mefford, The Gorgeous Nothings will have its world premiere at PAC NYC on February 16, 2027, and will run through March 14, 2027.

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