Listen: MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses BY JEEVES On Latest Episode

It's time to grab a banjo, put on a mistaken identity or two, and make sure your loyal valet is there to save the day because hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston are back with a brand new episode of popular new podcast My Favorite Flop and it's all about the Alan Ayckbourn/Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "By Jeeves"!

Based on the beloved series of novels and short stories by P. G. Wodehouse, "By Jeeves" tells the story of the wealthy, yet dim-witted Bertie Wooster and his quick-witted and unflappable manservant Jeeves. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina break down the creative journey of "By Jeeves" beginning in the early 1970s as an idea conceived by lyricist Tim Rice, to its West End premiere as "Jeeves" in 1975 without him, and its eventual revisal in the late 1990's and Broadway bow just one month after the events of 9/11. They also touch upon the lasting legacy of the original score, which by recommendation from legendary producer Harold Prince, was recycled into such projects as "Evita", "Song & Dance", and "Sunset Boulevard", just to name a few! "Jeeves"/"By Jeeves" may be Andrew Lloyd Webber's biggest failure on stage, but its score gave birth to some of his best known works... and it's a heck of a lot of fun in its own right!