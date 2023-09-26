Listen: Florencia Iriondo Releases New Album for SOUTH – Currently Running at SoHo Playhouse

SOUTH is currently running in SoHo Playhouse’s Huron Club through November 15, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Photo 1 Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 3 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, Plus Two Week Extension! Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

Listen: Florencia Iriondo Releases New Album for SOUTH – Currently Running at SoHo Playhouse

SOUTH, the album featuring 12 captivating songs from, Florencia Iriondo's intimate new musical of the same name, is now available to stream on all digital platforms. Presented by SoHo Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director; Britt Lafield, Managing Director), SOUTH is currently running in SoHo Playhouse’s Huron Club (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) and is set to open on October 4, 2023 for a limited run through November 15, 2023. 

Listen to the album below!

 
SOUTH includes the following tracks:
 
Vengo Del Sur
Queen of the Hill
Outside the Lines
Where is My Summer
Stop For a Minute
Vuela 
Deci Que Si
Idea of You
True North
Que Se Yo
Within
Vengo Del Sur (Version Español)
 
“This album is dedicated to my siblings, Delfina and Facundo Iriondo, who inspired the music behind this show,” says Florencia Iriondo. “I wanted to record the album in Argentina, where we could capture the sounds of our people, and I’m grateful that I was able to do that, alongside the people that I love most.”
 
Florencia Iriondo began this project in 2014 with “Vengo Del Sur,” and conceptualized SOUTH as she continued to play in performance venues across the city. Throughout the years, Iriondo has collaborated with Luis D’Elias (Orígenes y Destino) and Federico Díaz (“Erial”) to develop the show’s musical score, with Díaz writing and arranging new music for the production.
 
Following workshops at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Centre and New York Stage and Film, Iriondo was eager to record the album with her collaborators in Argentina.
 
SOUTH is produced by Federico Díaz and Florencia Iriondo, with Florencia Iriondo also serving as Executive Producer. Musical direction is by Federico Díaz, who plays a variety of instruments on the album, including nylon and acoustic guitar, guitarrón, kalimba, percussion, and caja. In addition to playing caja in “Where is My Summer,” Silvia Iriondo (“Tierra Que Anda”) provides backing vocals for “Vuela,” “Deci Que Si,” and “Que Se Yo.” Agustin Uriburu (Jonas Brothers on Broadway) plays acoustic guitar for the song, “Within,” and the cello throughout the entire album. The candombe drums are played by Germán Gómez (“Fuera de Tiempo”) in “Que Se Yo.” Florencia Iriondo’s family is featured on the album, enacting as a choir for “Stop For a Minute,” “Deci Que Si,” and “Que Se Yo.”
 
The album is recorded and sound engineered by Sebastian Notte at Estudios Moebio, with mixing by Norberto Villagra, Fort Music, and mastering by Gustavo Fourcade, Steps Ahead. Argentinian folklore singer Silvia Iriondo provided artistic mentorship and served as the recording coach. Hernán Castelli designed the album’s cover art.
 
SOUTH follows one Argentinian woman’s journey from the southernmost tip of South America to the sprawling streets of New York City. The only thing she has ever wanted is a sibling, but things quickly change when she gets more than she asked for. With captivating storytelling and evocative South American folk-pop music, SOUTH is a nostalgic and uplifting piece, exploring family and a familiar sense to belong somewhere new.
 
 
The performance schedule for SOUTH is as follows: Mondays – Wednesdays at 7:00PM. Exceptions: There will be no performances on Mondays and Tuesdays in September. A performance will not be held on Tuesday October 31.
 
Tickets for SOUTH begin at $31 and are on sale now at Click Here.
 

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Repertorio Español Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 4th Anniversary of OSCAR Photo
Repertorio Español Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 4th Anniversary of OSCAR WAO and More

The company will present a special performance of the play on Thursday, October 5th at 7 pm, where it will have the honor of the presence of Junot Díaz followed by a Q&A session. Get performance and ticket information here!

2
Exclusive: Composer Walter Marks Steps in for an Ill Max Von Essen in York Theatres GOLDEN Photo
Exclusive: Composer Walter Marks Steps in for an Ill Max Von Essen in York Theatre's GOLDEN RAINBOW

Due to illness, Broadway's Max Von Essen was unable to perform the lead role of Larry Davis in the York Theatre Company’s “Musicals in Mufti” presentation of “GOLDEN RAINBOW,” so 89-year-old composer Walter Marks went on in his place. Check out photos from the event here!

3
First Flight Theatre Company to Present MINA Beginning Next Month Photo
First Flight Theatre Company to Present MINA Beginning Next Month

First Flight Theatre Company will present MINA, adapted by Richard Width from Bram Stoker's DRACULA. Directed by Karen Eterovich, this production is part of the 2023 Days of the Dead Festival. Get ticket and event information here!

4
New Federal Theatre to Present TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL Beginning Next Month Photo
New Federal Theatre to Present TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL Beginning Next Month

Four women writers of the Harlem Renaissance meet in 'Telling Tales Out of School' by Wesley Brown, directed by Woodie King, Jr. at Castillo Theatre/ASP. The play offers a unique perspective on the Harlem Renaissance by providing a character study of four of its most-noted female prime movers. Check out event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You