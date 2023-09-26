Listen: Florencia Iriondo Releases New Album for SOUTH – Currently Running at SoHo Playhouse

SOUTH, the album featuring 12 captivating songs from, Florencia Iriondo's intimate new musical of the same name, is now available to stream on all digital platforms. Presented by SoHo Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director; Britt Lafield, Managing Director), SOUTH is currently running in SoHo Playhouse’s Huron Club (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) and is set to open on October 4, 2023 for a limited run through November 15, 2023.

Listen to the album below!



SOUTH includes the following tracks:



Vengo Del Sur

Queen of the Hill

Outside the Lines

Where is My Summer

Stop For a Minute

Vuela

Deci Que Si

Idea of You

True North

Que Se Yo

Within

Vengo Del Sur (Version Español)



“This album is dedicated to my siblings, Delfina and Facundo Iriondo, who inspired the music behind this show,” says Florencia Iriondo. “I wanted to record the album in Argentina, where we could capture the sounds of our people, and I’m grateful that I was able to do that, alongside the people that I love most.”



Florencia Iriondo began this project in 2014 with “Vengo Del Sur,” and conceptualized SOUTH as she continued to play in performance venues across the city. Throughout the years, Iriondo has collaborated with Luis D’Elias (Orígenes y Destino) and Federico Díaz (“Erial”) to develop the show’s musical score, with Díaz writing and arranging new music for the production.



Following workshops at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Centre and New York Stage and Film, Iriondo was eager to record the album with her collaborators in Argentina.



SOUTH is produced by Federico Díaz and Florencia Iriondo, with Florencia Iriondo also serving as Executive Producer. Musical direction is by Federico Díaz, who plays a variety of instruments on the album, including nylon and acoustic guitar, guitarrón, kalimba, percussion, and caja. In addition to playing caja in “Where is My Summer,” Silvia Iriondo (“Tierra Que Anda”) provides backing vocals for “Vuela,” “Deci Que Si,” and “Que Se Yo.” Agustin Uriburu (Jonas Brothers on Broadway) plays acoustic guitar for the song, “Within,” and the cello throughout the entire album. The candombe drums are played by Germán Gómez (“Fuera de Tiempo”) in “Que Se Yo.” Florencia Iriondo’s family is featured on the album, enacting as a choir for “Stop For a Minute,” “Deci Que Si,” and “Que Se Yo.”



The album is recorded and sound engineered by Sebastian Notte at Estudios Moebio, with mixing by Norberto Villagra, Fort Music, and mastering by Gustavo Fourcade, Steps Ahead. Argentinian folklore singer Silvia Iriondo provided artistic mentorship and served as the recording coach. Hernán Castelli designed the album’s cover art.



SOUTH follows one Argentinian woman’s journey from the southernmost tip of South America to the sprawling streets of New York City. The only thing she has ever wanted is a sibling, but things quickly change when she gets more than she asked for. With captivating storytelling and evocative South American folk-pop music, SOUTH is a nostalgic and uplifting piece, exploring family and a familiar sense to belong somewhere new.





The performance schedule for SOUTH is as follows: Mondays – Wednesdays at 7:00PM. Exceptions: There will be no performances on Mondays and Tuesdays in September. A performance will not be held on Tuesday October 31.



Tickets for SOUTH begin at $31 and are on sale now at Click Here.



Photo credit: Shervin Lainez