Lineup Set for 2024 EstroGenius Festival

FRIGID New York and Manhattan Theatre Source has revealed the plays and playwrights for the 2024 EstroGenius Festival 10-Minute Play Series and the Genius in Development Reading Series at UNDER St. Marks.

Estro 10 Minute Play Series

Thursday March 21 at 7pm & 9pm

Saturday March 23 at 3pm

I Keep Leaving Parties Early by Amelia Kennedy

Livia, 28, finds herself exasperated by the inconsistency of online dating and wonders if she’ll ever find someone to truly connect with. Cass, 16, discovers sexuality for the first time and all the painful emotions that come along with it. Faye at 42 reminisces about her creative youth and marvels at how boring even parties have become. In I Keep Leaving Parties Early, these three women speak out about disconnection, disappointment, and the fact that no matter what age, we are still discovering who we are.

TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE by Zoe Fernanda Wilson

A meeting in a playground leads to an unlikely connection.

between wave and water by Alethea Pace

A contemporary Bronx Trickster charms with songs and "lies" while collapsing the distance between past and present.

UBER by Maura Kelley

A short Uber Ride reminds us that strangers can care

NOT A MERMAID by Dana Leslie Goldstein

Sylvie and Tess are sisters, but they may as well have grown up in two different homes. Years later, Tess wants to know Sylvie, if it’s not too late.

Estro Genius in Development Reading Series

Sunday, March 24 at 2pm

Random Lobster by Andrea Fleck Clardy

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, two women who live alone meet on the roof of the building where they live. They have come to applaud essential workers. They have little in common and take an instant dislike to each other. And yet, to their surprise, they confide their secrets and become connected in ways neither foresaw.

My Door is Always Open by Alaina Hammon

A teacher randomly reconnects with her beloved (and secretly destructive) former student.

They Flew Through the Air by Kate Gill

Two women see something truly amazing and out of this world in Grand Central.

POWERLESS by Dana Leslie Goldstein

Amy needs help caring for her grandfather. But her grandfather is pretty sure that she needs more help than he does.

The Intake by Tessa Flannery

Queen Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots meet in an office after Elizabeth's death

Reykjavik by Emily Welty

How do you know if your child is the problem? Is Maisy's fascination with runes and Vikings an innocent hobby or nascent white nationalism? Two progressive parents struggle to decide if they are missing warning signs and have been nurturing white supremacy after their family trip to Iceland.

EstroGenius Festival is an annual celebration of the artistry of femme, non-binary, non-conforming and trans womxn artists produced by Melissa Riker and maura nguyễn donohue. The Festival includes guest curator John C. Robinson and Short Play producer Vincent Marano. Founded as a short play festival in 2000 at Manhattan Theatre Source by Fiona Jones, EstroGenius exists to present the voices of dance-makers, playwrights, experimental performers, teens, musicians, burlesque performers, noise artists, filmmakers, dj’s and anyone else looking to break molds and crack gender codes to the stage, street and forefront of public attention. EstroGenius 2024 is possible in part to generous funding via 2024 NYSCA Support for Organizations through New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, along with the generosity of John C. Robinson, Vincent Marano, maura nguyen donohue and our individual donors. www.estrogenius.nyc

How to Purchase Tickets

Both programs are presented as part of the 2024 EstroGenius Festival: EXPAND, a performing arts festival celebrating (stellar) womxn, trans and gender non-conforming artists. Tickets ($15-$30) are available for advance purchase at www.estrogenius.nyc and www.frigid.nyc.