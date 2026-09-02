NYTC & Most Much Productions Announce Cast and Creative Team for BREAK, a New Play by Lindsay Carpenter

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New York Theatre Company and Most Much Productions have announced the cast and creative team for BREAK, a new play by Lindsay Carpenter, directed by SB Tennent. Following a series of developmental readings, the darkly funny and unnervingly intimate psychological thriller will take its next step in development as an AEA Showcase Production at The Atelier at TheatreLab, with performances open to the public September 11-14, 2026.

Leading the cast are Grace Porter (Deputy) [Death of a Salesman, Broadway; Lempicka, Williamstown Theatre Festival; Richard III, The Public Theater] and Josh Davis (Dishes) [Paradise Square, Broadway; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Broadway; Les Misérables, National Tour]. Porter made her Broadway debut in the 2022 revival of Death of a Salesman and can currently be seen recurring on Godfather of Harlem and Apple TV's Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Her film credits include Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies and Clock. Davis appeared in the original Broadway casts of Paradise Square and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and starred as Javert in the National Tour of Les Misérables.

They are joined by Paloma Garcia (Witness) [Twelfth Night, NYU Tisch; Bitch Zoo, ALab Theater Festival] and John Kroft (Storyteller) [Dan Cody's Yacht, MTC; The Weak and the Strong, La MaMa; THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet].

In BREAK, two men are trapped in a room, forced to stack an ever-taller tower of dishes on one man's back. A voice threatens to kill them if a wall-mounted ticker hits 50. Above them, in a glass-walled booth, a by-the-book Deputy and her wildly under-qualified new assistant run the increasingly bizarre punishment.

But as the dishes pile higher and the ticker climbs, the rules begin to unravel—and so does the question of what these men have done to deserve being there.

Darkly funny, suspenseful, and unnervingly intimate, BREAK is a twist-filled psychological thriller about parenthood, punishment, forgiveness, and broken dishes.

The TheatreLab residency marks the first opportunity for audiences to experience the new play on its feet and continues New York Theatre Company and Most Much Productions' commitment to developing the work toward its next life.

Tickets are now available: https://theaterlabnyc.com/atelier-theaterlab-break/

CAST

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

CREATIVE TEAM

LINDSAY CARPENTER (Playwright) [Little One, Palm Springs ShortFest; Amours d'occasion, CBC]

SB TENNENT (Director) [New York Theatre Workshop; Clubbed Thumb; Drama League Stage Directing Fellowship]

SARAH GOODMAN (Sound Designer) [Machinal, MTC Stage II; Kinky Boots, ACT of CT]

ELLIOT ALLEN (Lighting Designer) [extra(terrestrial), The Tank; BUMPO, The Tank]

Rivera Reese (Fight Director) [Money Heist: The Experience NYC; Marvel Universe Live!]

Austen Parent (Stage Manager) [Trust in Tandem, Actor's Theatre Workshop; Mama Piranha, JACK + PhysyFest]

NEW York Theatre Company (Producer) [MACHINAL, New York City Center; THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet]

MOST MUCH PRODUCTIONS (Producer) [Investments on Broadway: Inter Alia, The Fear of 13, Proof, and SMASH]

ABOUT NEW York Theatre Company

New York Theatre Company is a New York City-based production company and artist collective co-founded by Katherine Winter and Chilina Kennedy. The company produces artist-driven, evocative theatre in unexpected spaces, championing work that is simultaneously scrappy and ambitious. Its inaugural production was MACHINAL at New York City Center, followed in 2026 by THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet.

ABOUT MOST MUCH PRODUCTIONS

Founded by Corey Bobak in 2025, Most Much Productions develops bold stories where artistic significance meets commercial success. Broadway investments include Inter Alia, The Fear of 13, Proof, and SMASH, with additional investments across the West End and U.S. national tours. More to be announced. Follow @mostmuchproductions.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

BREAK

Written by Lindsay Carpenter

Directed by SB Tennent

An AEA Showcase Production presented by New York Theatre Company & Most Much Productions

The Atelier at TheatreLab

357 West 36th Street

New York, NY 10018

TOUR DATES

September 11–14, 2026

Tickets: https://theaterlabnyc.com/atelier-theaterlab-break/

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