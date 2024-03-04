Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present THE KEEP GOING SONGS by The Bengsons

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere of THE KEEP GOING SONGS by Abigail and Shaun Bengson, and directed by Caitlin Sullivan, which will begin performances Saturday, April 20 through Sunday, May 26 at the Claire Tow Theater. Opening night is Thursday, May 2.

After selling out last season’s Next@LCT3 concert series, Abigail and Shaun Bengson return to the Claire Tow Theater with the world premiere of THE KEEP GOING SONGS. Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.

THE KEEP GOING SONGS will have sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

Abigail and Shaun Bengson, are a married composing and performing duo raising two children in queens! They believe grief and joy are the same thing. They are interested in anything that gets us all free. Their theater work includes Sovereignty Hymns (La Jolla Playhouse), The Keep Going Song (Actors Theatre of Louisville), My Joy is Heavy (Arena Stage), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (ATL’s Humana Festival; Manhattan Theatre Club), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival), You’ll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company). They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rodgers Awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards.

(Director). LCT3: Verité. Recent theater: The Good John Proctor (Bedlam), WORK HARD HAVE FUN MAKE HISTORY (Clubbed Thumb), Nova (Pemberley Productions, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh), United States vs Gupta (JACK in collaboration with New Georges), Ohio (Actors Theater of Louisville), Sanctuary City (NYTW), Cherie Dre (Danspace), MADONNA col BAMBINO (New Ohio, Ars Nova ANTFest). Associate/Resident Director: Hundred Days (NYTW, La Jolla Playhouse, Under the Radar, Stratz Center, Arsht Center, ZSpace) andThe Lucky Ones (Ars Nova). Co-founder and Artistic Director of Seattle's critically acclaimed Satori Group (2007-2016). Alum: Drama League Directors Project, Drama League Next Stage Residency, Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, New Georges Jam. Upcoming: Eddie the Marvelous, Who Will Save the World (American Musical Theater Project)

THE KEEP GOING SONGS will feature the following accessible performances: ASL interpreted performances on Thursday, May 9 at 7:00pm and Saturday, May 18 at 2:00pm; closed-captioned performances on Saturday, May 11 at 2:00pm and Thursday, May 16 at 7:00pm; and mandatory masked performances on Sunday, May 5 at 2:00pm and Thursday, May 23 at 7:00pm.