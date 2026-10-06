Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family to be Honored at Teatro SEA 40th Anniversary Gala

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Teatro SEA will present its 40th Anniversary Gala, taking place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Trinity Commons, Trinity Church New York. The landmark celebration will honor Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal, Luz Miranda-Crespo and Luis Crespo, and Miguel Towns, of the Miranda Family for their extraordinary contributions to the arts, education, philanthropy, and the advancement of Latino representation in American culture.

Founded in Puerto Rico in 1985 by Dr. Manuel Antonio Morán, Teatro SEA has grown from a small theater company into an internationally recognized cultural institution. For four decades, the organization has dedicated itself to celebrating Latino heritage, preserving cultural traditions, and creating opportunities for children and families to experience the transformative power of theater. Through bilingual productions, puppetry, musicals, educational programs, and international festivals, Teatro SEA has brought its work to audiences throughout New York City, Puerto Rico, the United States, and beyond.

The anniversary gala will recognize the Miranda Family's longstanding commitment to the arts and Latino communities, as well as their dedication to expanding opportunities for artists and future generations. Their contributions to American culture and their belief in the power of storytelling reflect the values that have guided Teatro SEA since its founding.

The evening will bring together artists, cultural leaders, philanthropists, elected officials, and longtime supporters for a celebration featuring special tributes, performances by the Washington Heights Children's Choir, and live music and dancing with Manteca Blues and The Latin Corner.

The gala also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Teatro SEA as the organization prepares to welcome audiences back to its home at The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Following a major capital renovation of The Clemente's facilities, which required Teatro SEA's mainstage theater to remain closed for more than two and a half years, the company looks forward to returning to its revitalized cultural home. These improvements will benefit Teatro SEA and the broader artistic community, creating new opportunities to expand artistic and educational programming and inspire future generations of children through the performing arts.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, Teatro SEA is also commemorating its history with the publication of Teatro SEA: Forty Years of Dreams and Stories, written by Dr. Morán. The book chronicles the company's journey from its beginnings in Puerto Rico to its establishment as a leading Latino cultural institution in New York City, celebrating the artists, collaborators, and communities who have helped transform a dream into a lasting legacy.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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