Lilly Dennis to Bring CHOCOHOLIC to The United Solo Theater Festival in November

It's a known fact that one of the most successful and well-known solo shows around right now is the heartbreaking but all too relatable story. Chocoholic, starring the well-known Tasmanian actor, Lilly Dennis, is headed back to the award-winning stages of New York. The extraordinary solo show has been a smash hit, scooping up multiple awards. Winning Best Solo Show in 2018 and then Best Encore Show in 2021. Only acclaiming to the fact that the solo show came back post-pandemic with a bang!

The show centers around the heartbreaking, but compelling, story of one woman, and her struggle to survive the consuming journey of grief. The unfortunate tale becoming all too relatable, especially post-pandemic. In the gripping performance, the fourth wall is broken, and the audience takes on the role of the jury, as Dennis' character is put on trial. Then one, by one, amusing and confusing witnesses come forward to testify about the accused 'chocoholic'. The main crux of the story circles around the bizarre addictions that stem from grief.

The show is directed by the award-winning director and producer Debra De Liso. The decorated director has a reputation for producing incredibly raw and extraordinary performances.

Chocoholic is a smash solo show headed back to the stage this year! Back by popular demand, the show will be appearing in the largest solo theater festival in the world; The United Solo Theater Festival. The festival is the most esteemed festival for solo performances in the world. Having also awarded solo plays by Renee Taylor, Billy Crystal, John Leguizamo, and so many more famed performers. United Solo has proven year after year that they present the best of the best and award only the most extraordinary talents.

Recently the Chocoholic actress remarked, "Coming back to the stage in New York is an honor year after year. I'm very excited to be able to bring the show back. Performing in a show that can actually relate and emote with an audience so much that the demand is there for the show year after year is incredible." Set to be a hit yet again, Chocoholic will be back this fall!

