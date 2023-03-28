Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre Row

Leana Rae Concepcion* and Joseph Frederick Allen* will star in the one night only Off-Broadway premier of The Eulogy Approach, April 19th at Theatre Row. Allen is also the show's writer, and the one night event is produced by OPENING DOORS COLLECTIVE. Avery Rose Pedell (A Jury of Our Queers) directs.

The one act follows a down on his luck barista, whose oddities and queerness aren't helping him jumpstart life beyond his small town. Believing a stranger's arrival is a sign from the universe, he offers the panicked young woman refuge inside his closed cafe. This one-act dramedy, set in real time, follows the two stubborn individuals - a dreamer and a realist - as they uncover a mysterious family scandal. Matching the optimism of Ted Lasso with the youthful skepticism of Girls, The Eulogy Approach examines how fate and free-will affect our efforts to get unstuck from now.

Concepcion recently closed the sold-out Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which is transferring to Broadway later this year. Other credits include: Katie / Annie Oakley in the World Premiere of Rattlesnake Kate and Michele Weinberger in the New York Workshop of Romy & Michele: The Musical.

Allen has appeared in television, theatre and concerts, including Younger on Paramount+ and the new musicals Austen's Pride and Something Wicked This Way Comes. He wrote and starred in the digital series Nice Guys (Finish Last), and served as the Assistant Book Researcher to writer Kate Wetherhead. The Eulogy Approach marks Allen's playwriting debut, after receiving an industry reading last June, where he starred alongside Amina Faye (SUFFS, SIX).

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The Eulogy Approach plays Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) Stage 2 on April 19th at 8:00pm. Tickets are $20. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233406®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheeulogyapproach.bpt.me%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

@OpeningDoorsCollective