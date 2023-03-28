Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre Row

Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre Row

The Eulogy Approach plays Theatre Row Stage 2 on April 19th at 8:00pm.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Leana Rae Concepcion* and Joseph Frederick Allen* will star in the one night only Off-Broadway premier of The Eulogy Approach, April 19th at Theatre Row. Allen is also the show's writer, and the one night event is produced by OPENING DOORS COLLECTIVE. Avery Rose Pedell (A Jury of Our Queers) directs.

The one act follows a down on his luck barista, whose oddities and queerness aren't helping him jumpstart life beyond his small town. Believing a stranger's arrival is a sign from the universe, he offers the panicked young woman refuge inside his closed cafe. This one-act dramedy, set in real time, follows the two stubborn individuals - a dreamer and a realist - as they uncover a mysterious family scandal. Matching the optimism of Ted Lasso with the youthful skepticism of Girls, The Eulogy Approach examines how fate and free-will affect our efforts to get unstuck from now.

Concepcion recently closed the sold-out Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which is transferring to Broadway later this year. Other credits include: Katie / Annie Oakley in the World Premiere of Rattlesnake Kate and Michele Weinberger in the New York Workshop of Romy & Michele: The Musical.

Allen has appeared in television, theatre and concerts, including Younger on Paramount+ and the new musicals Austen's Pride and Something Wicked This Way Comes. He wrote and starred in the digital series Nice Guys (Finish Last), and served as the Assistant Book Researcher to writer Kate Wetherhead. The Eulogy Approach marks Allen's playwriting debut, after receiving an industry reading last June, where he starred alongside Amina Faye (SUFFS, SIX).

Written by Joseph Frederick Allen.

Directed by Avery Rose Pedell.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The Eulogy Approach plays Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) Stage 2 on April 19th at 8:00pm. Tickets are $20. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233406®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheeulogyapproach.bpt.me%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

@OpeningDoorsCollective




Roger Q. Masons WAITING FOR A WAKE Will Receive Reading With Page 73 Photo
Roger Q. Mason's WAITING FOR A WAKE Will Receive Reading With Page 73
Acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will receive a developmental reading of their new play Waiting for a Wake with Page 73 at Open Jar Studios. Learn more about how to attend!
Winners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti Awards
In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY will present the 2023 In Scena! Award on Monday, May 1 at 7pm at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU (24 West 12th Street New York, NY 10011). The 2023 Mario Fratti Award and reading will be presented on Tuesday, May 16 at 6pm at the Italian Cultural Institute.
Oren Safdies FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in April Photo
Oren Safdie's FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in April
Oren Safdie's FACADE will have its first reading at Urban Stages on April 16th.
WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to be Presented at The Tank in April Photo
WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to be Presented at The Tank in April
The Tank will present an additional Core Production for their spring season. 

More Hot Stories For You


Winners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti Awards
March 28, 2023

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY will present the 2023 In Scena! Award on Monday, May 1 at 7pm at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU (24 West 12th Street New York, NY 10011). The 2023 Mario Fratti Award and reading will be presented on Tuesday, May 16 at 6pm at the Italian Cultural Institute.
Oren Safdie's FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in AprilOren Safdie's FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in April
March 27, 2023

Oren Safdie's FACADE will have its first reading at Urban Stages on April 16th.
WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to be Presented at The Tank in AprilWELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to be Presented at The Tank in April
March 27, 2023

The Tank will present an additional Core Production for their spring season. 
A SCREAM IN THE DARK Enters Final Week of Performances at La MaMaA SCREAM IN THE DARK Enters Final Week of Performances at La MaMa
March 27, 2023

La MaMa is presenting A SCREAM IN THE DARK, a world premiere solo play by Brazil’s Companhia Nova de Teatro that investigates the military dictatorship and censorship in Brazil (1964-1985).
MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Lang Lang Foundation Piano Scholars ConcertMONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Lang Lang Foundation Piano Scholars Concert
March 27, 2023

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience will present Lang Lang Foundation Piano Scholars Concert on Monday, April 3, 2023.
share