Laura Lee Botsacos' TUESDAY Adds Second Performance at United Solo Theatre Festival
The newly added performance on Friday, November 20 precedes the originally scheduled show on Saturday, November 21.
Due to demand, a second performance of Laura Lee Botsacos’ autobiographical one-woman show, Tuesday, has been added to the 21st Annual United Solo Theatre Festival. The newly added performance on Friday, November 20 precedes the originally scheduled show on Saturday, November 21.
Set against the unfolding events of September 11, 2001, Tuesday follows Botsacos through the streets of Manhattan as she searches for her family in a city gripped by fear and uncertainty. As reality begins to fracture, past and present collide - childhood memories resurface, fragments of family life return and moments once distant become immediate anchors in a day defined by chaos. Tuesday is an intimate and powerful story of survival, remembrance and grace, reminding us that even in the darkest moments, the threads of who we were continue to shape who we become.
Laura Lee Botsacos is a New York-born actress, writer and producer whose career spans television, film and Off-Broadway theatre. Her television credits include Law & Order, The Young and The Restless and Lost and Found. Some of her New York stage credits include 59E59 Theaters, The Players Theatre and Theatre for the New City.
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