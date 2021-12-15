Last Weeks To Catch Free Streaming Of Mint Theater's Acclaimed Production Of HINDLE WAKES



Mint Theater Company will return to live performances in February 2022 with a new production of The Daughter-in-Law by D.H. Lawrence, first produced by the Mint in 2003.



But before going live in 2022, Mint is offering FREE streaming of their archival recording of Hindle Wakes by Stanley Houghton, through December 26th. "We are offering Hindle Wakes as our way of saying thank you to the passionate theatergoers who continue to support the Mint. We made many new friends through our streaming during the pandemic, and I am eager to continue to serve this new, international audience," Bank said.



Hindle Wakes premiered in 1912, the same year as the coal-strike that inspired the events of The Daughter-in-Law, written in 1913. Houghton's comedy, like Lawrence's, finds its drama in sex-both plays are sparked by out-of-wedlock trysts. And both plays find drama in a society on the brink of great change. Hindle Wakes is available at Mint's virtual theater, MintTheater.org, until December 26th. Admission is FREE.

Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full-length archival videos since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer-Generated Imagery, these are professional quality, high-definition, three-camera recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences. "If you've never seen a Mint show, I can assure you that the company's special qualities come through on video," said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal.

For Hindle Wakes, Gus Kaikkonen directs a cast that features Jeremy Beck, Rebecca Noelle Brinkley, Emma Geer, Jonathan Hogan, Sara Carolynn Kennedy, Ken Marks, Brian Reddy, Sandra Shipley and Jill Tanner. Hindle Wakes has scenic design by Charles Morgan; costume design by Sam Fleming; lighting design by Christian DeAngelis; sound design and original music by Jane Shaw; prop design by Joshua Yocom; and hair & wigs design by Gerard Kelly. Casting by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Dialects & dramaturgy by Amy Stoller

Reviewing the Mint production in 2018 for The New York Times, Laura Collins-Hughes wrote that Hindle Wakes "is a play about class, ambition and self-determination, but it's even more concerned with the suffocating effects of paternalism," making it the perfect companion piece for The Daughter-in-Law, which also tackles class, ambition and self-determination, but is even more concerned with the suffocating effects of mothers. Michael Feingold in the Village Voice said "...the revival, directed by Gus Kaikkonen, reaffirms the play as both well worth knowing in itself and particularly resonant in today's political climate."

"Of all the countless off-Broadway troupes with which the side streets of Manhattan are dotted, none has a more distinctive mission-or a higher artistic batting average-than the Mint Theater Company, which 'finds and produces worthwhile plays from the past that have been lost or forgotten.' If that sounds dull to you, don't be fooled: I've never seen a production there that was a sliver less than superb. Rachel Crothers's Susan and God, John Galsworthy's The Skin Game, Harley Granville-Barker's The Madras House, N.C. Hunter's A Day by the Sea, Dawn Powell's Walking Down Broadway, Jules Romains's Doctor Knock, John Van Druten's London Wall: All these fine plays and others just as good have been exhumed by the Mint to memorable effect in the 13 years that I've been reviewing the company, a tribute to the uncanny taste and unfailing resourcefulness of Jonathan Bank, the artistic director," said Terry Teachout in the Wall Street Journal. Mint was awarded an OBIE Award for "combining the excitement of discovery with the richness of tradition" and a special Drama Desk Award for "unearthing, presenting and preserving forgotten plays of merit."

For more information, including photos and videos of all previous Mint productions, visit minttheater.org.