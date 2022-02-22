LOVE QUIRKS To Return Off-Broadway This Summer

27th months after the shutdown of the original production, the award-winning musical "Love Quirks" will return off-Broadway on Thursday, June 16th.

"Love Quirks," winner of four 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including Best Production of a Musical, Best New Score of a Musical, Best New Book of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, will reopen off-Broadway after a 27-month hiatus this summer. Due to closures, the original production was shut down in March 2020.

Under the direction of Brian Childers, the updated production will be transformed to christen the new off-Broadway venue AMT Theater located at 354 West 45th Street. Previews begin Thursday, June 16th, with an opening night on Monday, June 27th.

The original cast is returning: Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical), Erin Lamar (Bring It On! National Tour) and Lauren Testerman. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee return as the show's understudies.

Based on actual events, "Love Quirks" centers on a group of thirty-somethings as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. It features the award-winning score by Seth Bisen-Hersh, book by Mark Childers, and direction by Brian Childers. The original production team is also returning: Austin Nuckols as musical director, Brent Michael Jones as production Stage Manager and Josh Iacovelli as lighting designer.

More details will be announced soon. For more information on the show, visit LoveQuirks.com and follow @LoveQuirks on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.