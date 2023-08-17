LONE STAR Will Premiere Off-Broadway at Theatre Row This Fall

Ruth Stage has announced that the off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star will play Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) this fall.



Lone Star takes place in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy, a brawny macho type, is back in town, battling symptoms of PTSD, after a hitch in Vietnam. Joined by his younger brother Ray, this hilarious and poignant study of a pair of Texas "good ole boys" explores the depths of brotherhood and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad.



In addition to Lone Star, the McLure Estate has given Ruth Stage exclusive permission to combine elements of its sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create a one-of-a-kind adaptation. Laundry and Bourbon’s central character of Elizabeth enters this production with dialogue from both Laundry and Bourbon as well as an unpublished Lone Star screenplay which was set to be made into a film in the 1980's with Sigourney Weaver but never came to fruition. Live music from the Vietnam era will also be woven throughout this timely adaptation.



Directed by Joe Rosario (Ruth Stage’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof starring Courtney Henggeler), Lone Star is set to begin preview performances on Friday, November 24th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Sunday, December 3rd. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.



“Lone Star is a hidden gem of a play that we felt compelled to re-introduce to New York City audiences. There are so many parallels between the post-Vietnam era and now, that mounting a production could not be ignored,” said Joe Rosario, Director of Lone Star. “We started publicly workshopping our vision of Lone Star in 2017, finding ways to bridge the characters and stories with added elements from the Vietnam War. With permission from the McLure Estate, we’ve now added Laundry and Bourbon’s central character of Elizabeth to Lone Star, where she haunts us with siren songs from the time paired alongside the ripping dialogue.”



“Ruth Stage’s passion and enthusiasm for Lone Star has been fun to follow. Their fresh approach to Lone Star, with musical performances and elements from its companion piece, Laundry and Bourbon, is exciting. Expect to be entertained and moved by this timely story that honors the struggles of veterans then and now. We are proud to support this upcoming production!” said the James McLure Family.



Tickets, currently priced at a $39 early bird price tag, can be purchased at either www.ruthstage.org/lonestar or Click Here. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by calling the Theatre Row Box Office at 212-714-2442 x45 (Click Here). Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street. The Box Office is available by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.



Lone Star is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service imprint. (www.dramatists.com).



Additional information, including casting, will be announced shortly. For more information, please visit www.ruthstage.org/lonestar.