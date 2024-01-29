Katherine Alice and Katy White Return to New York in HI, MY NAME IS... for One Night Only at United Solo Theatre Festival

Katherine Alice and Katy White appear ONCE AGAIN in Hi, My Name is... The acclaimed one-woman show returns to New York as part of the annual UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Tuesday, March 5 @ 7:00 p.m. on Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York City. This production is directed by Alicia Lion Januzzi.

"Who am I anyway ... am I my resume ... That is a picture of a person I don't know." This lyric was first uttered nearly a half century ago in A Chorus Line and - since then - the exploitation of one's inner self or even one's "other" self has been fodder for numerous plays and films.

Katherine White has taken this to new and daring levels in her envelope-pushing one-woman exploration: "Hi My Name Is..." a featured event at theatre festivals around the country winning accolades and honors. Now she bravely steps on the stage of Theatre Row for an Off-Broadway showing as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival - the world's largest solo theatre festival is entering our 16th season!

Written and starring Kay White, "Hi, My Name Is...." features Ms. White engaged in a spirited "self-talk" - the kind we all have - elaborating on what it means to be truly ourselves - especially when we may not know who we really are!

This schizophrenic story-telling journey allows us to meet Katherine - and Katy - who take the audience on a deeply moving ride culminating with her/them inviting the audience to VOTE on who will be in charge.

As each tries to sway the audience, they unwittingly reveal themes identifiably inside us all. "I think I'll turn this into a screenplay next... do I dare??" exclaims Ms. White, once again doing battle with ... herself.

Katy White is a writer-performer who currently lives in New York, but also splits her time in Washington, DC and Colorado. She graduated with her MFA in Classical Acting in 2021. Her most recent roles include It's a Wonderful Life (Mary), Julius Caesar (Mark Antony), The Cherry Orchard (Yasha), The Importance of Being Earnest (Gwendolyn Christie), Crimes of the Heart (Babe Magrath)

Alicia Lion Januzzi is a director and actor from Pennsylvania. Most recently she worked as the Assistant Director on The Adventures of Pericles (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company) and The Theory of Relativity (GWU). She holds a BA in Theatre and Psychology from George Washington University and is currently pursuing her Acting MFA at The Actors Studio Drama School.