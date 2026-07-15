Karen Ziemba, Robert Cuccioli, A.J. Shively, and More Will Lead Staged Reading of JOHN BULL'S OTHER ISLAND
The performance will be held on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the American Irish Historical Society.
Gingold Theatrical Group will present a Staged Reading of George Bernard Shaw's John Bull's Other Island on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The American Irish Historical Society, 991 5th Avenue @80th Street.
The evening will feature Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Monte Cristo), Rufus Collins (Molly Sweeney), Robert Cuccioli (The Baker's Wife), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), George Dvorsky (The Connector), Jonathan Hadley (Caesar and Cleopatra), Amelia Pedlow (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Jamie Sanders (Initiative), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square).
Written in 1904 at the request of W. B. Yeats for the Irish Literary Theatre (later The Abbey Theatre), John Bull's Other Island is a riotous high-action comedy! It remains Shaw's only play set in Ireland and is among his most comedic, insightful, romantic, and rarely seen works.
Following the performance, audiences are invited to remain for a lively post-show discussion with artists and scholars exploring the play's historical context, its contemporary relevance, and the continuing dialogue surrounding Irish identity, diaspora, and cultural exchange.
This special event is presented as part of Gingold Theatrical Group's ongoing education and audience enrichment initiatives. For more than two decades, Gingold has used the works of George Bernard Shaw to spark conversation beyond the stage through public readings, community discussions, student engagement, and educational partnerships. Programs like these bring together artists, students, scholars, and audiences of all backgrounds to explore literature, history, social justice, and civic engagement through live performance and dialogue.
The performance is free and reservations can be made here.
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