Video: The Cast of the THE SAVIORS Discuss its 'Coming of Age Story'
Hear why the cast members describe the show as 'powerful,' 'about faith,' and 'luminous.'
Watch as the cast of Atlantic Theater Company's The Saviors, discuss Bubba Weiler's play, and what audience's can expect. "The plot of The Saviors is based around a lot of struggling people kind of trying to save each other."
The Saviors is written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio. The production is being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater this summer.
The cast features Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, and Stanley Simons. Hear why the cast members describe the show as "powerful," "about faith," and "luminous."
The Saviors begins performances on Wednesday, July 8 and opens on Monday, July 27th, for a limited engagement through Saturday, August 8th.
When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.
The Saviors will feature sets by David Zinn, costumes by Avery Reed, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Leah Gelpe, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan will serve as the Production Stage Manager.
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