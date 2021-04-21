Kalyne Coleman, Brendan George and Lindsey Steinert to Star in CAPRICORN 29: A Micro Movie Musical

The Tank in partnership with RealTime Interventions' postal plays festival Post Theatrical, announced today the cast & creative team for Capricorn 29 by Alex Hare (Musical Theatre Factory MAKER) and Julia Izumi (Meet Murasaki Shikibu), co-produced with Sami Pyne. Directed by Hare, Capricorn 29 will premiere on CyberTank on Thursday May 20, 2021 and run through Sunday May 30, 2021. Tickets are available now at posttheatrical.org.

On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30-year-olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, Capricorn 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones.

The cast of Capricorn 29 features Kalyne Coleman (Lessons in Survival), Brendan George (Bleach) and Lindsey Steinert (Upstream Swimming).

Capricorn 29 features original songs by Laura Galindo (Ars Nova), Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo), STOMPCAT (ANT Fest) and Storm Thomas (Musical Theatre Factory MAKER).

The creative team for Capricorn 29 includes Megumi Katayama (Sound Designer), Robin Buyer (Audio Mixer), April M. Hickman (Costume Consultant), Chun Fung Kevin Chiu (Cinematographer), Aiden Berglund (Animator) and Lexy Ho-Tai (Card Designer).

Tickets are available now at posttheatrical.org and thetanknyc.org on a pay-what-you-can scale ranging from $10 - $100. Audience members may start streaming the project at any time between Thursday May 20th and Sunday May 30th and will have 48 hours to finish once started. The run time is approximately 50 minutes.

Audience members will receive a physical birthday card if they purchase tickets on or before May 10; those who purchase tickets after May 10 will be able to view and download the card online.

Capricorn 29 is part of RealTime Interventions' POST THEATRICAL, a festival of works that use mail as a theatrical medium. The festival features works by a collective of 13 theater groups and over 50 artists originating in 8 cities across the globe. Running through June 30, 2021, POST THEATRICAL offers a diverse range of works that use the medium of mail in a broad range of ways. For more information, please visit www.PostTheatrical.org.