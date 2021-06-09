Julia Murney and Colin Donnell Set To Star in THE MERCY SEAT For The Actors Fund

The Reading Series has announced their next production, Neil LaBute's acclaimed drama THE MERCY SEAT, which will take place on Tuesday, June 15th at 8:00pm, benefiting The Actors Fund.

The live virtual event will be directed by Alison Tanney (The Theatre Enthusiast Podcast) and produced by Kerri Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Melanie Magri serves as technical director. Tim Realbuto is the artistic coordinator.

The cast will feature two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party; Wicked) as Abby and Colin Donnell (Anything Goes; NBC's "Chicago Med") as Ben. The stage directions will be read by Brianna Galligan.

This is the tenth benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced productions of SOME GIRL(S); RABBIT HOLE; REASONS TO BE PRETTY; REASONS TO BE HAPPY; NEXT FALL; BECKY SHAW; SEX WITH STRANGERS; REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY; and MARVIN'S ROOM.

THE MERCY SEAT premiered in 2002 and was among the first major theatrical responses to the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. Set on September 12th, it concerns Ben (Donnell), a man who worked at the World Trade Center but was away from the office during the attack, with his mistress, Abby (Murney), who is also his boss.

The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is encouraged. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information on how to watch.