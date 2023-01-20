Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jonathan Freeman, Julia Murney, Ariel Shafir & Christopher Sieber To Star In 29-Hour Reading Of BE STILL BE SILENT

The reading will be held at Open Jar Studios on Thursday, February, 2, 2023 at 2 pm.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Broadway alums Jonathan Freeman (Aladdin), Julia Murney (Wicked), Ariel Shafir ("Only Murders in the Building") and Christopher Sieber (Company, Shrek the Musical) will lead an AEA
29-hour reading of Be Still Be Silent. The reading will be held at Open Jar Studios on Thursday, February, 2, 2023 at 2 pm.
Written by Daniel Tobias, Be Still Be Silent centers on a debate between theater elite who find themselves on opposing sides of what's considered "socially acceptable" behavior in the theater, and how the Broadway community defines inclusivity and accessibility.

It's opening night for three-time Tony winning Director Eugene Thomas (Sieber), who hasn't had a hit in many years, and is looking forward to a smooth first performance. His girlfriend Cynthia (Murney) shows up with her soon-to-be -orphaned autistic teen nephew (Robinson) much to the displeasure of Eugene. Eugene's acerbic best friend and theatre critic, Peter (Freeman), vehemently offers his opinions, and with the help of the way-too-comfortable Doorman, Otto (Shafir), forces Eugene to make a decision.

The NYC premier reading is directed by John Treacy Egan (The Producers, The Little Mermaid) and produced by The SOOP Theater Company (Paul Romanello, Artistic Director).

Admission is free of charge. To attend, please email info@sooptheatre.org.

DANIEL TOBIAS - Playwright

Raised in Berkeley, CA, Daniel graduated from The University of California, Berkeley, and studied under the kind and encouraging eyes of the late Professor Stanley Wolfe at The Juilliard School of Music from 1997 - 2000. Daniel lives just two blocks west of Times Square, New York City, with his husband of twenty years. He was a Lammy Finalist for his debut novel "The Next" under pen name Rafe Haze, and is the composer in residence for Eric Taylor Dance. Daniel and his twin brother Peter are a peculiar blend of Japanese, Filipino, Chinese, Italian and Irish descent - but will always be Berkeley Boys at heart.

SOOP THEATRE COMPANY - Producer

SOOP produced the premier of Be Still Be Silent in April 2022, starring Paul Romanello, Sachi Parker and Janet Dickinson, and directed by John Treacy Egan.

Since its inception in 1998, The SOOP Theatre Company (acronym for "Seat Of Our Pants") has been committed to the individual needs that create a whole artist. Based in Pelham, NY SOOP offers two distinct, theatrical experiences locally and in NYC: SOOP Acting Company and SOOP Theatre Arts Repertory. For more info, visit sooptheatre.org

PAUL ROMANELLO - Artistic Director, SOOP Theater Company

Paul has been the Artistic Director of SOOP Theatre Company since its inception in 1998. He recently appeared opposite Broadway entertainer and Sirius Radio personality Christine Pedi in Love Letters, as well as Salieri in Amadeus and Michael in God of Carnage. Other performances include 70/70 Horovitz (Theater for the New City), The Exciting Life (Altered Stages), Atrain (Re)Plays (Peter Jay Sharp Theatre), Atrain Plays (NYMF/Neighborhood Playhouse), Suspense (Vital Theatre Co.), Italian American Cantos (June Havoc Theatre), Bel Canto (Metropolitan Playhouse), Italian American Reconciliation (Seven Angels Theatre, Ct.) and the Israel Horovitz world premiere 2nd Violin at the Boston Theatre Festival.



