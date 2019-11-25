Johnny G. Lloyd's OR, AN ASTRONAUT PLAY Will Premiere at The Tank

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) will present the World Premiere of InVersion Theatre's Or, An Astronaut Play, written by Johnny G. Lloyd and directed by William Steinberger at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), January 4-26. Performances will be on Saturday, January 4 at 7pm, Sunday, January 5 at 7pm, Monday, January 6 at 8pm, Tuesday, January 7 at 7pm, Thursday, January 9 at 7pm, Friday, January 10 at 7pm, Saturday, January 11 at 7pm, Sunday, January 12 at 3pm, Monday, January 13 at 3pm, Thursday, January 16 at 7pm, Friday, January 17 at 7pm, Saturday, January 18 at 7pm, Sunday, January 19 at 3pm, Friday, January 24 at 7pm, Saturday, January 25 at 7pm, and Sunday, January 26 at 3pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission.

The Astronaut School has four students - but only one can actually make it to outer space. Who has what it takes? Does anyone even know what it takes? Following the experiences of Daria, an intense, focused student, Claire, a woman struggling to fully realize her own ambitions, Paul, a hobbyist, and Tom, a straight, white, American man, OR, AN ASTRONAUT PLAY explores who gets access to the space they want to enter, why, and what's left for the rest of us.

The cast will feature Tay Bass (Hype Man: A Break Beat Play at The Flea; 48 Hour Forum with Noor Theatre), Caturah Brown (ms. estrada at The Flea; The Coward at The Duke), Jonathan Cruz (The Séance Machine at The Tank; Pricilla Queen of the Desert with Piper Theatre Productions), and Harrison Unger (The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway; Batz at Joe's Pub). The creative team includes Set Design by Izmir Ickbal (Happy Days at TFANA/Mark Taper Forum/Yale Rep/Berkeley Rep; Serious Adverse Effects with National Black Theater), Costume Design by Barbara Erin Delo (Annie with The Gallery Players; Assistant on Then She Fell with Third Rail Productions), Lighting Design by Bailey Costa (Less Than 50% at Soho Playhouse; Assistant on The Great Comet of 1812 at the Imperial Theatre), Sound Design by Brian Hickey (Novenas for a Lost Hospital at Rattlestick; Self-Portraits at BRIC), and Props Design by Rebecca LeVine. The Production Manager is Frank Poon with Stage Manager Sarah Zerod. Casting by Sean Chia Casting.







