John Turturro, Patrick Bergin, Ian McElhinney and More to Take Part in BLOOMSDAY LOCK-IN

The 11th BLOOMSDAY IN BROOKLYN, an annual literary pub crawl featuring readings from James Joyce will this year be presented in an online modern adaptation of the epic and far roaming Ulysses aptly titled BLOOMSDAY LOCK-IN on Saturday, June 20 @ 3pm New York / Eastern time. (via http://www.tenthousandhours.ie/bloomsday-lockin)

All proceeds raised from this world premiere online screening will go directly to Chips Soup Kitchen & Women Center a Brooklyn charitable organization that feeds over 350 meals a day to the homeless, and shelters homeless pregnant women & their infants.

James Joyce was a modernist and this promises to be a thoroughly fresh contemporary take on the novel that nobody wanted to publish and everyone tried to ban. This presentation favors a more dramatic conceit & will be an adaptation that features excerpts from the 1922 version of the book.

Bloomsday Lock-in is a play on the current "lockdown" situation in COVID-19, a lock-in in Ireland is typically when the pubs shut but allow patrons to stay drinking and carousing after hours illegally.

BLOOMSDAY LOCK-IN will feature over 50 actors from stage, screen, literature and the music industry, including John Turturro (The Plot against America, Batman, Barton Fink) Patrick Bergin (Cold Sun, Red Rock, Sleeping with the Enemy), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls, Dr. Who)

Aidan Gillen (Those Who Wish Me Dead, Game of Thrones, The Wire),Colin Quinn (Saturday Night Live), His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Shane MacGowan (The Pogues), Spider Stacy (The Pogues), Barry Ward (Dating Amber, The End of the F***King World), Billy Carter (The Plot against America, Titanic), Olwen Fouéré (She Will, The Survivalist ) & renowned Irish poets Theo Dorgan & Paula Meehan along with a glittering international cast that stretches worldwide from Tipperary, Limerick, Galway, Belfast, Dublin, London, Strasbourg, Paris, Brooklyn, New York, Los Angeles.

The international cast includes actors form stage & screen: SusanAteh, Sebastian Beacon, Donal Brophy, Steve Blount, Robert Carroll, Jarlath Conroy, Gina Costigan, Graeme Coughlin, Adrian Crowley, Lydia Darly, Hazel Doupe, Cecile Dellepiere, Hilda Fay, Daniel Fitzgibbon, Tony Fitzgibbon, Rosemary Fine, Eoin Geoghegan, Vera Graziadei, Steve Gunn, Frances Healy, Johnny Hopkins, Suzy Houlihan, John Keating, Laura Keating, Seana Kerslake, Aidan Kelly, Nick Lee, Laurence Lowry, Andrew Lynch, Kal Mansoor, Kevin Marron, Michael Mellamphy, Caroline Morahan, Keshav Moodliar, Elizabeth Moynihan, Helen Norton, Georgina McKevitt, Clara Onyemere, Kieran O' Reilly, John Pirkis, Rachel Rath, Paul Reid, Erin Ruth, Laoisa Sexton , Bianca Stephens, Fiana Toibin, Betty Walsh, Declan Walsh, Zoe Watkins, Olga Wehrly, Sybille Wehrli, Ali Zayn & more!

This event is presented by The Society of Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

(Producers of Bloomsday in Brooklyn)

Bloomsday Lock-in Producers Declan Walsh & Ten Thousand Hours Films

Directed by Trevor Murphy & Irish actress, Laoisa Sexton (Red Rock)

Music score by Gavin Cowley

"Lass of Aughrim" performed by Betty Walsh

Presented in association with Georganne Aldrich Heller (Irish Film & Theatre Production)

Dan DeMello (associate producer/ world premier screening)

