John Carroll Lynch Will Lead Reading of New Play BULLETHEAD

Readings are on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1:00pm and 4:30pm.
BULLETHEAD, a new play by Peter Macklin (Dinner At 40) will receive an industry reading on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1:00pm and 4:30pm at the Marjorie Deane Little Theater (10 West 64th Street), directed by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Scott Schwartz (The Prince of Egypt).
The cast of BULLETHEAD stars SAG Award nominee John Carroll Lynch (“Big Sky”, Fargo, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Harlon Carter, who will be joined by Theatre World Award winner Jordan Baker (Dana H.), Kevin Chacon (“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), Drama Desk Award winner Nehal Joshi (The Cottage), Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’), and John Leonard Thompson (“Dickinson”). Casting is by Judy Bowman, CSA.
"No compromise!" The NRA wasn't always this inflexible -- until Harlon Carter, aka BULLETHEAD, (played by John Carroll Lynch) arrived on the scene. Twisting the once apolitical organization to his whims, the cunning mastermind of the NRA weaves his way to the top with secrets, political intrigue, and even pushback from the playwright himself! BULLETHEAD is the theatrical exposé the NRA doesn’t want you to know about.
“When Scott Schwartz approached me with the script for BULLETHEAD, I was completely captivated and fascinated by this largely unknown story of Harlon Carter and his influence on the NRA. I really love how Peter Macklin captures it with the humor and gravitas that belongs on the stage. Developing the project thus far with Scott and Peter has been a rewarding process and I couldn’t ask for a better partner in development than The Directors Company. With gun violence on the rise and a heated election coming up, this is a necessary and urgent story that needs to be told,” said Jonathan Demar, Producer.
BULLETHEAD is produced by Jonathan Demar and The Directors Company, and general managed by Heather Arnson/Michalos Theatrical Management. Carolyn Reich serves as Stage Manager, with Makenna Remenaric as Assistant Stage Manager. Projection Design is by Mike Billings.
