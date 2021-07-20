Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki, Gina Naomi Baez & More to Take Part in The Argyle Theater Gala Concert

IT'S A CELEBRATION OF JOY AND RENEWAL! Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre will celebrate the re-opening of live entertainment with a gala evening of song, Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre hosted by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas with music direction by Ethan Andersen. The evening of song and entertainment will feature special guests composers and lyricists Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis along with Robert Rokicki, and a roster of starry Argyle alumni who have appeared in productions during the first two seasons that include Gina Naomi Baez, Courtney Balan, Inga Ballard, Tiffan Borelli, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Hunter Brown, Todd Buonopane, Eddie Egan, Corrie Farbstein, Katy Geraghty, Angel Harrison, Kimberly Immanuel, Robert Anthony Jones, Jillian Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr., Jason Simon, Ryan Gregory Thurman, and Rose Van Dyne. Cast subject to change and availability.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special concert event is set for Saturday evening, August 14, 2021 beginning at 7:30PM at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

"Welcome back to The Argyle Theatre!" As the world of live entertainment prepares to re-open in September, The Argyle is very excited and pleased to present a gala evening that celebrates their first two seasons, starring some of the wonderful actors who brought their productions to life. Join The Arygle as they revisit songs from the first two seasons that capture the effervescence and hilarity of Hairspray, Legally Blonde and The Producers, the drama and power of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the enchantment of The Little Mermaid, and more. Listen to songs highlighted from the upcoming 2021-2022 season that includes Cabaret, Elf, The Musical, The Buddy Holly Story, An American in Paris, Mamma Mia, Footloose, and special guest Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Robert Rokicki will perform excerpts from the world premiere of their new musical Punk Rock Girl.

Bringing the joy of live theater to the community is what The Argyle Theatre is all about, and they can't wait to get back to doing just that. Join The Argyle to help blow off the cobwebs of this past year with an evening of joy and renewal!

Tickets are priced at $55 orchestra/premium balcony; $45 balcony; $10 off for Season Ticket Holders and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483. Please note: There is a $3 per-ticket facility fee. When purchasing tickets, purchaser attests that all members of your party are vaccinated or, if un-vaccinated, will be responsible for wearing a mask when not actively eating or drinking, as per NYS DOH and CDC.