Jes Tom’s One-Person Show LESS LONELY to Open Off-Broadway this weekend at Greenwich House Theater

Presented by Elliot Page, this is a new show about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Less Lonely is an exciting and comedic solo Off-Broadway show that is written and performed by comedian, actor, and writer Jes Tom. This is a new show about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world. Not forgetting to mention this is all based on true experiences by Jes themself!

Producer and Show Editor Rissa Lavilla (@rissavisuals) had a behind the scenes look and chatted with Jes Tom who said the show is "Sexy, but wholesome. We've had really great and different audiences each night, which has been fun for me as a performer. I was really nervous going into this process, so for me, it's going way better than I ever expected! I've loved how diverse the audiences have been... I've noticed a lot of older theater-going people in the audience too and they seem to love the show as well, so I'm just excited to have them there!" They also added, "My dream audience member is Padma Lakshmi, who is a covert queer comedy fan. Also, I want everyone's aunties and uncles to come, anyone who is open to learning something new." Jes hopes that even if people don't share the same exact life experiences, they can still relate to the show, no matter who they are or where they're from.

The 2023 production is directed by Em Weinstein and presented by Elliot Page, an actor best known for his work in onscreen projects like Juno and The Umbrella Academy. Less Lonely is currently in previews at the Greenwich House Theater and opening night is set for December 11 running until January 6.

Visit the website below to purchase tickets: Click Here

Photo credit: Samantha Brooks

 


