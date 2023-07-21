Javier Muñoz, Ari Notartomaso, Donna Vivino And More Set For Reading Of New Musical LIKE FATHER

Megumi Nakamura directs the horror dramedy about a serial killer's daughter and America's addiction to true crime.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

The cast will be led by Ari Notartomaso (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Donna Vivino (Wicked), Ben Davis (New York, New York), Esteban Suero, and Cate Hayman, and Anna |UnwinZavelson (Light In The Piazza).

An invitation only reading of the new musical will be presented by producer Madison Thompson (Ozark, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies).

LIKE FATHER, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Ryan Smith with Caroline Pernick, is a horror dramedy about a serial killer's daughter trying to live life as a "normal" teenager after her father has been arrested and prosecuted. When a true-crime podcast episode on her father goes viral, she must face the fact that she may never escape his legacy.

Earlier this year, the show was a finalist for the Eugene O'Neill New Music Theater Festival and the winner of the inaugural Open Jar Shark Tank (placed first out of one hundred submissions).

Jason DeBord (Once) is the Musical supervisor.

Karima Karkori serves as associate director, Josh-Andrew Wisdom as Stage Manager, with additional music arrangement by Nick Kassoy.

For inquires, contact likefathermusical@gmail.com



Recommended For You