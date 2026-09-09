Jackie Hoffman to Join PIRATES OF PENZANCE in Yiddish at Symphony Space

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Jackie Hoffman will be featured in the cast of The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s swashbuckling concert revival of “Di Yam Gazlonim!” (“Pirates of Penzance” in Yiddish), at Symphony Space, on Sunday October 25. In addition to the previously announced 2pm performance, NYTF has added a second show at 7pm.

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