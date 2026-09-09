Jackie Hoffman to Join PIRATES OF PENZANCE in Yiddish at Symphony Space
The performance will take place on Sunday October 25.
Jackie Hoffman will be featured in the cast of The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s swashbuckling concert revival of “Di Yam Gazlonim!” (“Pirates of Penzance” in Yiddish), at Symphony Space, on Sunday October 25. In addition to the previously announced 2pm performance, NYTF has added a second show at 7pm.
This special concert version of the world-famous Gilbert and Sullivan operetta is ingeniously adapted with a Yiddish libretto by Al Grand, and adapted with additional material by Allen Lewis Rickman. Rickman also directs the production. “Di Yam Gazlonim” premiered at NYTF in 2007, received a Drama Desk nomination for Best Revival and was a New York Times Critic’s pick.
In addition to the Emmy-nominated Hoffman (“Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish) as Rivke (Ruth in the original), “Pirates” features Allen Lewis Rickman (“A Serious Man”) as Der Groyser General (Major General); Annabel Milisa Parker (NYTF’s “Pearls of Yiddish Song”) as Malke (Mabel); Drew Seigla (NY City Opera’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis”) as Fayvl (Frederick); the MAC Award-winning Adam B. Shapiro (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Sargeant of Police; and noted silent film pianist (Film Forum) Steve Sterner as Groyser Gazlen (Pirate King).
Among the ensemble are Bob Ader (NYTF’s “The Golden Bride”); prolific voice over artist and Yiddish singer Ashley Adler; Kirk Geritano (“Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish); comic opera standout Hannah Goodman; Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl in “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish); Eli Mayer (NYTF’s “Amid Falling Walls”); John Reed (“Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish), and Yelena Shmulenson (“The Essence: A Yiddish Theatre Dim Sum”). Music director Zalmen Mlotek leads a 9-piece orchestra. Simultaneous supertitles in English are projected on stage.
A reimagining of the classic Gilbert and Sullivan musical milestone, “Di Yam Gazlonim” takes the tale of a dutiful pirate apprentice to new depths, seeing it through the lens of Yiddish culture, and replacing Victorian propriety with exuberant Yiddishkayt.
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