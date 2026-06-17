JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Come to NYC's John Cullum Theatre
Sarah Ford leads the cast as Mary Jane Healy, directed by Lana Schwartz, in Manhattan's Theatre District.
Jagged Little Pill will open next month at the John Cullum Theatre in Manhattan's Theatre District. Performance dates are Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12.
Jagged Little Pill follows the picture-perfect Healy family as they struggle to maintain an effortless facade amid personal hardships and familial tension. Covering topics from addiction, to sexual assault, Jagged Little Pill is a powerful story about family, identity, and collective healing.
Sarah Ford is Mary Jane Healy, Felicity Mundy is Frankie Healy, Derek Bedell is Nick Healy, Spencer Gibson Hazen is Steve Healy, Ava Lane is Bella, Maura Dempsey is Jo, and Jackson Mizell is Phoenix. The cast will also include Matthew Earl, Alana Copland, Abby Glass, Sophie Glenn, Cosette Gresh, Grace Kiami, Sarah Lepre, Austin Perkowski, Camelia Elías Sierra, and Finch Silverman.
Directed by Lana Schwartz. Produced by Lana Schwartz, Justin Gulbranson. Music Directed by Elliot Stack, George Rosen. Scenic Design by Emily Mustillo. Lighting Design by Ziggy Bornas, Chloe Saffire Klein. Stage Managed by Fiona Grand, Chiara Hodge. Marketing by Austin Perkowski, Simone DiNota, Ben Sadowsky, Hannah Stober. Casting by Delaney Brown, Hannah Stober, Charlotte Graham. Sound Design by Miles DeSantis. Choreographed by Sammi O'Connor, Gemma Dean, Lana Schwartz. Prop Design by Emily Zhao. Technical Direction by Kavi Gasper, Fiona McLaughlin. Dramaturgy by Madison Torkoff.
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