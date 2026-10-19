Isaac Mizrahi to Direct PETER & THE WOLF at Works & Process at the Guggenheim

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Works & Process will present Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi, Dance Heginbotham, and Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson, from Saturday, December 5 through Sunday, December 13 in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at Guggenheim New York.

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic Peter & the Wolf, accompanied by Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect and conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the thirty-minute story to life for the young--and the young at heart. No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

has spent more than 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, host, writer, designer, producer, and cultural commentator. Performing with his acclaimed jazz band, Mizrahi brings his signature blend of music, storytelling, and comedy to concert stages across the country. His annual multi-week residency at New York City's legendary Café Carlyle consistently sells out, and in 2022 he made his Broadway debut as Amos Hart in Chicago. The New York Times hailed him as 'a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy.'

In 2026, the cult-classic documentary Unzipped-which Mizrahi co-created and stars in-has been remastered and has been re-released in theaters. The film will be available for streaming for the first time in December, followed by a Blu-ray release in summer 2027. He hosted the Emmy Award-winning The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven seasons, served as a judge on all seven seasons of Project Runway All Stars, and continues to appear across television, film, and digital media.

Beyond the stage and screen, Mizrahi has directed productions for the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, designed costumes for the Metropolitan Opera, and annually directs and narrates Peter & the Wolf, a production he originally created for Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

A celebrated force in fashion, Mizrahi currently serves as Creative Director at Large for Target. Through his company, IM Entertainment, he develops original projects for television, theater, publishing, and live entertainment. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir I.M.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 08 Hrs 59 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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