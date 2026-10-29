Isa Aguiar to Present OUR INHERITANCE at Chain Theatre

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Isa Aguiar will make her playwriting debut with Our Inheritance, an autobiographical one-woman show running January 29–31, 2027, at The Chain Theatre in New York City. Written and performed by Aguiar, the production is directed by Lil Malinich.

Our Inheritance explores Aguiar's relationship with her mother, a transgender, undocumented immigrant living with HIV. Through memory, humor and personal storytelling, the play examines the emotional complexities of family relationships, inherited trauma and the struggle to sustain love amid fear and hardship.

As circumstances pass from mother to daughter, the production asks whether family bonds can withstand the pain and trauma passed between generations.

The show marks Aguiar's debut as a playwright and was developed in collaboration with Malinich.

Aguiar is an actor, writer and former Division I tennis player from South Florida. Her theatre credits include This Is Our Youth at The Lake Worth Playhouse and Almost, Maine at The Lighthouse Theatre. Her screen credits include the independent film After the Beep and the short films Static and Way Out. She also wrote, directed and starred in the short film Bent Solitude.

Currently a theatre major at Fordham University, Aguiar spent more than a decade competing as a high-level tennis player before pursuing acting.

Director Lil Malinich is an actress, director, producer and acting coach. She teaches acting at the Joffrey Ballet School and serves as an individual acting coach to Forest Whitaker. Her film and television credits include Construction and Paradise, All My Children, Gotham and Law & Order.

Her directing credits include The Verve Project's Laundry & Bourbon and The Way I Am, a one-woman show inspired by the life and work of Barbra Streisand.

Performance Schedule

Friday, January 29, 2027: 8pm

Saturday, January 30, 2027: 8pm

Sunday, January 31, 2027: 2pm

All performances will take place at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, in New York City.

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