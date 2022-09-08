Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events

Irish Repertory Theatre's BIKEMAN Starring Robert Cuccioli, Richard Topol & More Now Available on Demand

Modeled on Dante's Inferno, veteran journalist Thomas F. Flynn's Bikeman chronicles the morning of September 11, 2001 like no other published work.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
Irish Repertory Theatre's BIKEMAN Starring Robert Cuccioli, Richard Topol & More Now Available on Demand

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced the return of special audio event, Bikeman by Thomas F. Flynn, directed by Joseph Discher, produced by Robert Cuccioli, and featuring Robert Cuccioli, Stephen Eng, April Ortiz & Richard Topol. Bikeman will be available to listen to online on demand from September 8-18, 2022.

On September 11, 2001, journalist Tom Flynn set off on his bike toward the World Trade Towers not knowing what he was riding into. Bikeman is one man's journey back to the horrors of that day and to the humanity that somehow emerged from the dust and the death. Both heartbreaking and haunting, his words will stay with you like that "forever September morning" (Meredith Vieira, NBC's "Today").

Modeled on Dante's Inferno, veteran journalist Thomas F. Flynn's Bikeman chronicles the morning of September 11, 2001 like no other published work. Flynn delivers a personal account of his experiences beginning with the first strike on the World Trade Center when he decided to follow his journalist's instinct and point his bike's handlebars in the direction of the north tower. His story continues as he transitions from reporter to participant hoping to survive the fall of the south tower. Now Flynn, as both journalist and now survivor, must come to terms with the harrowing ordeal and somehow find peace in the very act of surviving.

Bikeman features Robert Cuccioli (A Touch of the Poet), Steven Eng (Hold These Truths), April Ortiz (In the Heights) & Richard Topol (Indecent).

Bikeman is directed by Joseph Discher and produced by Robert Cuccioli, with sound design by Karin Graybash. Butch Jones serves as Consulting Engineer with Daniel Sanint at Flux Studios as Recording Engineer. Visual Design is by Muireann Lalor.

Access to Bikeman is free, with donations encouraged to the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund. Bikeman can be viewed directly at www.irishrep.org/bikeman.

Currently on the Irish Rep Mainstage is the world premiere musical The Butcher Boy featuring book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon. Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), with music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy will run through September 11, 2022. Following that production is the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty ("thirtysomething," My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, "Homefront"). Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey will begin previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on October 12, 2022, and is set to open on October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

IrishRep.org


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances TonightWorld Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances Tonight
September 8, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company and  Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8.
Laura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms’ POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. 
Ars Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in OctoberArs Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in October
September 8, 2022

Ars Nova and PlayCo will present the world premiere of HOUND DOG by 2019 Ars Nova resident artist Melis Aker. Directed by Machel Ross with music by Aker and the Lazours, this cross-cultural jam-session-meets-play explores the winding path towards forgiveness and belonging.
SOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On DemandSOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On Demand
September 8, 2022

Broadway On Demand will present the exclusive premieres of two grand-scale productions. The premieres include Something in the Game: An All-American Musical, a tribute to the late legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, and the Off West-End hit Into Battle, the true story of a 1910 feud at England’s Oxford University.
Photos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HEREPhotos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HERE
September 8, 2022

Marie It’s Time will begin performances at HERE’s Mainstage Theatre on September 7, 2022, and open September 9 for a limited run through September 24, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!