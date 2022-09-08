Irish Repertory Theatre's BIKEMAN Starring Robert Cuccioli, Richard Topol & More Now Available on Demand

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced the return of special audio event, Bikeman by Thomas F. Flynn, directed by Joseph Discher, produced by Robert Cuccioli, and featuring Robert Cuccioli, Stephen Eng, April Ortiz & Richard Topol. Bikeman will be available to listen to online on demand from September 8-18, 2022.

On September 11, 2001, journalist Tom Flynn set off on his bike toward the World Trade Towers not knowing what he was riding into. Bikeman is one man's journey back to the horrors of that day and to the humanity that somehow emerged from the dust and the death. Both heartbreaking and haunting, his words will stay with you like that "forever September morning" (Meredith Vieira, NBC's "Today").

Modeled on Dante's Inferno, veteran journalist Thomas F. Flynn's Bikeman chronicles the morning of September 11, 2001 like no other published work. Flynn delivers a personal account of his experiences beginning with the first strike on the World Trade Center when he decided to follow his journalist's instinct and point his bike's handlebars in the direction of the north tower. His story continues as he transitions from reporter to participant hoping to survive the fall of the south tower. Now Flynn, as both journalist and now survivor, must come to terms with the harrowing ordeal and somehow find peace in the very act of surviving.

Bikeman features Robert Cuccioli (A Touch of the Poet), Steven Eng (Hold These Truths), April Ortiz (In the Heights) & Richard Topol (Indecent).

Bikeman is directed by Joseph Discher and produced by Robert Cuccioli, with sound design by Karin Graybash. Butch Jones serves as Consulting Engineer with Daniel Sanint at Flux Studios as Recording Engineer. Visual Design is by Muireann Lalor.

Access to Bikeman is free, with donations encouraged to the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund. Bikeman can be viewed directly at www.irishrep.org/bikeman.

Currently on the Irish Rep Mainstage is the world premiere musical The Butcher Boy featuring book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon. Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), with music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy will run through September 11, 2022. Following that production is the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty ("thirtysomething," My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, "Homefront"). Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey will begin previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on October 12, 2022, and is set to open on October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

