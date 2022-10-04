Irish Rep to Present Return of A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES and World Premiere of JACK WAS KIND

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced two productions for the remainder of their 2022 season, including the return of Irish Rep favorite A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas (Under Milk Wood) and adapted & directed by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York). Featuring musical direction by John Bell (Into the Woods, Meet Me in St. Louis), A Child's Christmas in Wales will begin performances on December 1, 2022, at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for December 8, and will run through December 31, 2022.

Irish Rep will also present the World Stage Premiere of Jack Was Kind, written and performed by Tracy Thorne (We Are Here) and directed by Nicholas A. Cotz (My Name is Gideon). Jack Was Kind will begin previews on November 9, 2022, with an opening night set for November 17 and a limited run through December 18, 2022, on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage.

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

By Dylan Thomas

Adapted and directed by Charlotte Moore

Music Direction by John Bell

Previews Begin December 1, 2022

Opening Night set for December 8, 2022

Limited Run through December 31, 2022

This December, Irish Rep offers up the sixth special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas's iconic A Child's Christmas in Wales. Charlotte Moore's musical adaptation of this "never to be forgotten day at the end of the unremembered year" features heartwarming contemporary and traditional Christmas music interwoven with the popular story of that snowy Christmas Day in Wales.

The New York Times described this production as "a cavalcade of imagery and sensation ... the descriptions of treats and toys are evocative [and] the carols appealingly sung. This sweet show conjures up plenty of goodwill toward men." And the Wall Street Journal called it "irresistible...It warms the heart like a blazing Yule log."

Charlotte Moore premiered this adaptation in 2002 as part of A Celtic Christmas. The Associated Press said of a subsequent run in 2010, that the production "leave[s] the audience feeling as though they're tucked inside a cozy, musical snow globe." The production was revived, by popular demand, for the 2011, 2015, and 2018 holiday seasons. The cast and creative team for this production will be announced at a later date.

The performance schedule for A Child's Christmas in Wales is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday December 24 and Sunday December 25. There is no evening performance on Sunday December 31. There are additional performances on Monday December 19 at 7pm; Tuesday December 20 at 2pm & 7pm, Tuesday December 27 at 7pm; and Friday December 30 at 2pm & 7pm.

Tickets to A Child's Christmas in Wales begin at $45 and are available now for Irish Rep members. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday October 11 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

JACK WAS KIND

On the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage

Written and performed by Tracy Thorne

Directed by Nicholas A. Cotz

Previews Begin November 9, 2022

Opening Night Set for November 17, 2022

Limited Run through December 18, 2022

"How could you just sit there?"

For 10 years, that's what they've asked Jack's wife.

Well, now she's talking.

​

Tracy Thorne stars in a brand-new solo play about personal complicity in power structures intended to keep us silent. In this intimate, 70-minute monologue, a privileged woman defends and explores her role in her husband's illicit behavior.

Jack Was Kind gives an imagined, painfully human backstory to an actual American event that will affect the country for generations to come. This intimate confessional story examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity at the core of America, as well as our current and explosive political moment.

Irish Rep is proud to present the in-person world premiere of Jack Was Kind. Tracy Thorne's one-woman show premiered on Zoom in October 2020 at All For One Theater (Michael Wolk, Artistic Director, and Nicholas A. Cotz, Executive & Producing Director), directed by Nicholas A. Cotz, and produced in association with Jami Floyd.

Jack Was Kind will feature scenic design by David Esler (rogerandtom), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (House Plant) and lighting design by Kate McGee (I'm Revolting). Michael Palmer (Made by God) is the production stage manager.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there is no matinee performance on Wednesday November 9, and no performance on Thursday November 24. There will be an additional performance on Tuesday November 22 at 7pm.

Tickets to Jack Was Kind begin at $50 and are available now to Irish Rep members. Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 11 at 1pm ET and will be available at IrishRep.org.

Beginning performances next week on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is the New York premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty ("thirtysomething," My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, "Homefront"). Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey will begin previews on October 12, 2022, and is set to open on October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.